A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 10 October to Friday 14 October:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 173,933 3,146,779,470 10 October 2022 500 13,827.4600 6,913,730 11 October 2022 600 13,473.5800 8,084,148 12 October 2022 500 13,783.9200 6,891,960 13 October 2022 500 13,859.4800 6,929,740 14 October 2022 450 14,612.5800 6,575,661 Total 10-14 October 2022 2,550 35,395,239 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 14 October 2022* 2,702 13,880.4859 37,505,073 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 120,482 2,045,142,884 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 179,185 3,219,679,782 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 782,150 14,877,367,085 10 October 2022 1,943 14,415.3900 28,009,103 11 October 2022 2,331 14,046.0000 32,741,226 12 October 2022 1,943 14,372.0100 27,924,815 13 October 2022 1,943 14,442.0300 28,060,864 14 October 2022 1,749 15,261.3200 26,692,049 Total 10-14 October 2022 9,909 143,428,057 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 14 October 2022* 8,199 14,474.5239 118,676,621 Bought from the Foundation 14 October 2022* 2,901 14,474.5239 41,990,594 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 482,467 8,356,094,671 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 803,159 15,181,462,357

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Story continues

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 147,353 A shares and 675,228 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.40% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 17 October 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments



