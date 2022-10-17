Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 10 October to Friday 14 October:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
173,933
3,146,779,470
10 October 2022
500
13,827.4600
6,913,730
11 October 2022
600
13,473.5800
8,084,148
12 October 2022
500
13,783.9200
6,891,960
13 October 2022
500
13,859.4800
6,929,740
14 October 2022
450
14,612.5800
6,575,661
Total 10-14 October 2022
2,550
35,395,239
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 14 October 2022*
2,702
13,880.4859
37,505,073
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
120,482
2,045,142,884
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
179,185
3,219,679,782
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
782,150
14,877,367,085
10 October 2022
1,943
14,415.3900
28,009,103
11 October 2022
2,331
14,046.0000
32,741,226
12 October 2022
1,943
14,372.0100
27,924,815
13 October 2022
1,943
14,442.0300
28,060,864
14 October 2022
1,749
15,261.3200
26,692,049
Total 10-14 October 2022
9,909
143,428,057
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 14 October 2022*
8,199
14,474.5239
118,676,621
Bought from the Foundation 14 October 2022*
2,901
14,474.5239
41,990,594
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
482,467
8,356,094,671
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
803,159
15,181,462,357
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 147,353 A shares and 675,228 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.40% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 17 October 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
