Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 February 2021 to 5 February 2021:
Number of
Average purchase
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
19,844
252,070,043
1 February 2021
260
12,108.4231
3,148,190
2 February 2021
240
12,291.7083
2,950,010
3 February 2021
230
12,376.0435
2,846,490
4 February 2021
220
12,156.1818
2,674,360
5 February 2021
250
12,248.9200
3,062,230
Total 1-5 February 2021
1,200
14,681,280
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 February 2021*
1,272
12,234.4000
15,562,157
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
22,316
282,313,480
Number of
Average purchase
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
79,356
1,083,974,648
1 February 2021
1,300
13,263.8731
17,243,035
2 February 2021
1,200
13,437.3333
16,124,800
3 February 2021
1,150
13,560.9087
15,595,045
4 February 2021
1,100
13,238.7409
14,562,615
5 February 2021
1,300
13,361.3538
17,369,760
Total 1-5 February 2021
6,050
80,895,255
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 February 2021*
3,873
13,371.1165
51,786,334
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
89,279
1,216,656,237
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 131,186 A shares and 553,328 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.42% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 8 February 2021
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
