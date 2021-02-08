Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
·3 min read

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 February 2021 to 5 February 2021:

Number of
A shares

Average purchase
price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

19,844

252,070,043

1 February 2021

260

12,108.4231

3,148,190

2 February 2021

240

12,291.7083

2,950,010

3 February 2021

230

12,376.0435

2,846,490

4 February 2021

220

12,156.1818

2,674,360

5 February 2021

250

12,248.9200

3,062,230

Total 1-5 February 2021

1,200

14,681,280

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 February 2021*

1,272

12,234.4000

15,562,157

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

22,316

282,313,480

Number of
B shares

Average purchase
price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

79,356

1,083,974,648

1 February 2021

1,300

13,263.8731

17,243,035

2 February 2021

1,200

13,437.3333

16,124,800

3 February 2021

1,150

13,560.9087

15,595,045

4 February 2021

1,100

13,238.7409

14,562,615

5 February 2021

1,300

13,361.3538

17,369,760

Total 1-5 February 2021

6,050

80,895,255

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 February 2021*

3,873

13,371.1165

51,786,334

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

89,279

1,216,656,237

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 131,186 A shares and 553,328 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.42% of the share capital.

Page 1 of 2

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 8 February 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


