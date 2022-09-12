Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 5 September to Friday 9 September:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
134,943
2,584,478,077
5 September 2022
650
16,235.6300
10,553,160
6 September 2022
700
15,930.8700
11,151,609
7 September 2022
700
15,777.7400
11,044,418
8 September 2022
670
15,708.4800
10,524,682
9 September 2022
700
15,764.7900
11,035,353
Total 5-9 September 2022
3,420
54,309,221
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
3,624
15,879.8892
57,548,718
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
83,284
1,521,799,118
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
141,987
2,696,336,016
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
626,281
12,550,746,125
5 September 2022
2,189
16,688.1700
36,530,404
6 September 2022
2,464
16,427.9200
40,478,395
7 September 2022
2,464
16,216.4200
39,957,259
8 September 2022
2,359
16,184.0100
38,178,080
9 September 2022
2,464
16,279.4400
40,112,540
Total 5-9 September 2022
11,940
195,256,678
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
10,997
16,353.1556
179,835,652
Bought from the Foundation*
5,142
16,353.1556
84,087,926
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
333,668
6,184,558,695
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
654,360
13,009,926,381
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 110,155 A shares and 526,475 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.40% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 12 September 2022
