Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

17 January 2022

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces the allotment and issue of 10,506,227 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 48.6p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the interim dividend and special dividend totalling 4.4p per share, payable on 14 January 2022.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 28 January 2022.

The following directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 48.6p:

No. of Shares Current Holding Percentage of Issued Share Capital Murray Steele

Allotment to spouse 20,025

5,525 307,776 0.06% Alexander Hambro 8,167 98,385 0.02%

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 525,071,962. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

