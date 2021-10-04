Transaction in Own Shares
Transaction in Own Shares
04 October 2021
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 04 October 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “B” shares purchased
Highest price paid (GBP)
Lowest price paid (GBP)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)
Venue
04/10/2021
1,050,000
16.906
16.452
16.663
LSE
04/10/2021
90,000
16.900
16.462
16.651
Chi-X (CXE)
04/10/2021
60,000
16.902
16.464
16.651
BATS (BXE)
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.
Attachment