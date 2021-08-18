Transaction in Own Shares
Transaction in Own Shares
18 August 2021
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 18 August 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “B” shares purchased
Highest price paid (GBP)
Lowest price paid (GBP)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)
Venue
18/08/2021
1,050,000
14.328
14.174
14.255
LSE
18/08/2021
90,000
14.324
14.180
14.254
Chi-X (CXE)
18/08/2021
60,000
14.326
14.190
14.253
BATS (BXE)
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.
