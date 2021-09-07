Transaction in Own Shares
07 September 2021
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 07 September 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “B” shares purchased
Highest price paid (GBP)
Lowest price paid (GBP)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)
Venue
07/09/2021
1,050,000
14.526
14.338
14.429
LSE
07/09/2021
90,000
14.520
14.334
14.430
Chi-X (CXE)
07/09/2021
60,000
14.514
14.356
14.430
BATS (BXE)
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.
