Transaction in Own Shares
15 September 2021
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 15 September 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “B” shares purchased
Highest price paid (GBP)
Lowest price paid (GBP)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)
Venue
15/09/2021
1,050,000
14.802
14.496
14.683
LSE
15/09/2021
90,000
14.800
14.480
14.672
Chi-X (CXE)
15/09/2021
60,000
14.798
14.482
14.672
BATS (BXE)
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.
