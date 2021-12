CBC

Isabelle Weidemann is having a year. The Canadian speedskater is number one in 3,000- and 5,000-metre racing. Heading into the Beijing Olympics, she is the woman the rest of the world is chasing. Weidemann is also the acknowledged diesel engine in Canada's pursuit trio, along with Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. Why diesel? Because once the lanky 26-year-old gets up to speed, she has fantastic efficiency and endurance. Weidemann hauls teammates in her wake for extraordinarily long distances.