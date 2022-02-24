Transaction in Own Shares

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Company”)

24 February 2022

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 24 February 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 488,263 Ordinary shares at a price of 77.8p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 147,435,727 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Uloma Adighibe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 44 (0) 20 3935 4186



