Transaction in Own Shares 05 July 2022 • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 05 July 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue: Date of purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid



(GBP) Lowest price paid



(GBP) Volume weighted average price paid per share



(GBP) Venue 05/07/2022 2,012,217 22.155 20.160 21.197 LSE 05/07/2022 647,000 22.150 20.240 21.270 Chi-X (CXE) 05/07/2022 450,000 22.150 20.235 21.289 BATS (BXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 5 May 2022.



In respect of this arrangement, BNP Paribas Exane will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from 5 May 2022 up to and including 22 July 2022.



Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegation Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

Story continues

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by BNP Paribas Exane on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back arrangement is detailed below.



Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4355





LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70



Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment



