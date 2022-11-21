Transaction in Own Shares

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
21 November 2022

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 18 November 2022 it had purchased a total of 3,621 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

3,621

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£4.66

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£4.622

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

£4.64

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022. All shares have now been repurchased under the programme; in accordance with the terms of the programme, no further shares will be repurchased

The Company announces that, following the purchase of these shares, the share buy-back programme announced on 17 March 2022 has completed. Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 429,270,421 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 429,270,421.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries:

Nickesha Graham-Burrell
Group Head of Company Secretariat                         t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer                                 t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

Issuer Name

OSB GROUP PLC

LEI

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

ISIN

GB00BLDRH360

Intermediary Name

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Intermediary Code

SBILGB2L

Timezone

GMT+1

Currency

GBp

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Company Name

ISIN

Trade Date

Trade Time

Currency

Volume

Price

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

18-Nov-2022

15:31:43

GBp

99

464.60

XLON

xea9Caq8gJ7

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

18-Nov-2022

15:31:42

GBp

278

464.60

XLON

xea9Caq8gJE

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

18-Nov-2022

15:02:46

GBp

256

463.40

XLON

xea9Caq8R61

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

18-Nov-2022

14:46:47

GBp

305

464.00

XLON

xea9Caq8Ex0

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

18-Nov-2022

14:31:48

GBp

274

463.60

XLON

xea9Caq9rQq

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

18-Nov-2022

14:00:09

GBp

255

464.80

XLON

xea9Caq9ZG2

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

18-Nov-2022

13:24:11

GBp

273

463.40

XLON

xea9Caq9H0Q

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

18-Nov-2022

12:37:06

GBp

297

462.20

XLON

xea9Caq9F1a

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

18-Nov-2022

11:59:40

GBp

352

464.20

XLON

xea9CaqAn17

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

18-Nov-2022

11:10:27

GBp

286

466.00

XLON

xea9CaqAWe6

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

18-Nov-2022

10:49:20

GBp

99

464.40

XLON

xea9CaqAe0d

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

18-Nov-2022

10:19:42

GBp

256

463.40

XLON

xea9CaqAS3K

OSB GROUP PLC

GB00BLDRH360

18-Nov-2022

09:57:28

GBp

591

464.00

XLON

xea9CaqA0hw

END


