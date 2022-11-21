Transaction in Own Shares
OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
21 November 2022
LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces that on 18 November 2022 it had purchased a total of 3,621 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
3,621
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£4.66
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£4.622
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
£4.64
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022. All shares have now been repurchased under the programme; in accordance with the terms of the programme, no further shares will be repurchased
The Company announces that, following the purchase of these shares, the share buy-back programme announced on 17 March 2022 has completed. Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 429,270,421 ordinary shares.
No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 429,270,421.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Enquiries:
OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell
Group Head of Company Secretariat t: 01634 835 796
Investor relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838 973
Brunswick
Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.
Issuer Name
OSB GROUP PLC
LEI
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN
GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code
SBILGB2L
Timezone
GMT+1
Currency
GBp
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Company Name
ISIN
Trade Date
Trade Time
Currency
Volume
Price
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
18-Nov-2022
15:31:43
GBp
99
464.60
XLON
xea9Caq8gJ7
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
18-Nov-2022
15:31:42
GBp
278
464.60
XLON
xea9Caq8gJE
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
18-Nov-2022
15:02:46
GBp
256
463.40
XLON
xea9Caq8R61
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
18-Nov-2022
14:46:47
GBp
305
464.00
XLON
xea9Caq8Ex0
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
18-Nov-2022
14:31:48
GBp
274
463.60
XLON
xea9Caq9rQq
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
18-Nov-2022
14:00:09
GBp
255
464.80
XLON
xea9Caq9ZG2
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
18-Nov-2022
13:24:11
GBp
273
463.40
XLON
xea9Caq9H0Q
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
18-Nov-2022
12:37:06
GBp
297
462.20
XLON
xea9Caq9F1a
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
18-Nov-2022
11:59:40
GBp
352
464.20
XLON
xea9CaqAn17
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
18-Nov-2022
11:10:27
GBp
286
466.00
XLON
xea9CaqAWe6
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
18-Nov-2022
10:49:20
GBp
99
464.40
XLON
xea9CaqAe0d
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
18-Nov-2022
10:19:42
GBp
256
463.40
XLON
xea9CaqAS3K
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
18-Nov-2022
09:57:28
GBp
591
464.00
XLON
xea9CaqA0hw
