Transaction in Own Shares

OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
4 August 2022
LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)
The Company announces that on 3 August 2022 it had purchased a total of 9,596 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
9,596
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£5.25
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£5.21
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
£5.2358
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022.
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 440,732,485 ordinary shares.
No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 440,732,485.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Enquiries:
OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell
Group Head of Company Secretariat t: 01634 835 796
Investor relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838 973
Brunswick
Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.
Issuer Name
OSB GROUP PLC
LEI
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN
GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code
SBILGB2L
Timezone
GMT+1
Currency
GBp
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Company Name
ISIN
Trade Date
Trade Time
Currency
Volume
Price
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
16:27:47
GBp
396
525.00
XLON
xHa9R1PJCRA
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
16:10:51
GBp
14
525.00
XLON
xHa9R1PCo$H
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
16:10:51
GBp
193
525.00
XLON
xHa9R1PCo$J
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
16:08:57
GBp
278
525.00
XLON
xHa9R1PCp2G
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
15:48:25
GBp
249
525.00
XLON
xHa9R1PCb$h
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
15:45:22
GBp
307
525.00
XLON
xHa9R1PCZgM
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
15:36:48
GBp
306
524.00
XLON
xHa9R1PCiJt
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
15:29:04
GBp
249
523.00
XLON
xHa9R1PCfSI
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
15:19:09
GBp
314
522.50
XLON
xHa9R1PCGCw
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
15:08:58
GBp
314
523.00
XLON
xHa9R1PCRzv
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
14:52:56
GBp
282
523.00
XLON
xHa9R1PC1R6
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
14:51:44
GBp
345
523.00
XLON
xHa9R1PCEEi
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
14:49:00
GBp
242
524.00
XLON
xHa9R1PCCJb
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
14:49:00
GBp
113
524.00
XLON
xHa9R1PCCJd
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
14:29:35
GBp
247
522.50
XLON
xHa9R1PDyji
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
14:19:02
GBp
353
522.50
XLON
xHa9R1PDcqa
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
13:58:46
GBp
197
523.50
XLON
xHa9R1PDl70
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
13:45:59
GBp
274
523.00
XLON
xHa9R1PDeIl
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
13:26:57
GBp
273
522.50
XLON
xHa9R1PDGJq
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
13:09:02
GBp
375
521.50
XLON
xHa9R1PD6oT
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
12:32:55
GBp
193
522.50
XLON
xHa9R1PEsSD
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
12:14:34
GBp
323
523.50
XLON
xHa9R1PEnF5
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
11:51:02
GBp
132
524.00
XLON
xHa9R1PEdqm
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
11:51:02
GBp
238
524.00
XLON
xHa9R1PEdqo
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
11:29:29
GBp
187
524.00
XLON
xHa9R1PEkAe
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
11:29:29
GBp
428
524.50
XLON
xHa9R1PEkAk
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
10:28:15
GBp
453
525.00
XLON
xHa9R1PE6vA
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
09:52:27
GBp
230
525.00
XLON
xHa9R1PE9lc
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
09:35:03
GBp
305
524.00
XLON
xHa9R1PFpTm
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
09:31:28
GBp
132
524.50
XLON
xHa9R1PFnyO
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
09:31:28
GBp
167
524.50
XLON
xHa9R1PFnyQ
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
08:57:20
GBp
283
522.50
XLON
xHa9R1PFiWa
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
08:40:17
GBp
220
524.00
XLON
xHa9R1PFLlj
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
08:40:17
GBp
221
523.50
XLON
xHa9R1PFLlp
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
08:40:17
GBp
205
524.00
XLON
xHa9R1PFLlr
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
08:40:17
GBp
136
524.00
XLON
xHa9R1PFLlt
OSB GROUP PLC
GB00BLDRH360
03-Aug-2022
08:07:26
GBp
422
521.00
XLON
xHa9R1PF4nb
END