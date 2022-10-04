Transaction in Own Shares

Endeavour Mining PLC
·11 min read
Endeavour Mining PLC
Endeavour Mining PLC

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

London, 4 October 2022 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV) (“the Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each from Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited.

Aggregated information

Dates of purchase:

3 October 2022

Aggregate number of ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each purchased:

43,729

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1,610.00

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1,627.00

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1,620.07

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company will have no ordinary shares in treasury and 246,752,870 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore the total voting rights in the Company will be 246,752,870. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

These share purchases form part of the Company's buy-back programme announced on 17 March 2022.

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Endeavour Mining plc (ISIN: GB00BL6K5J42)

Dates of purchases: 3 October 2022

Investment firm: Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Individual transactions

Transaction date and time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Trading Venue

3 Oct 2022, 08:08 AM

176

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:08 AM

206

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:08 AM

302

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:08 AM

316

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:08 AM

249

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:08 AM

565

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:09 AM

265

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:09 AM

71

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:09 AM

99

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:09 AM

34

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:09 AM

40

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:09 AM

71

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:09 AM

155

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:09 AM

78

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:09 AM

656

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:09 AM

71

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:10 AM

193

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:10 AM

78

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:10 AM

402

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:10 AM

89

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:10 AM

167

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:10 AM

89

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:10 AM

628

1,621.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:12 AM

408

1,619.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:12 AM

592

1,619.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:12 AM

661

1,619.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:12 AM

339

1,619.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:12 AM

322

1,619.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:12 AM

297

1,619.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:12 AM

125

1,619.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:12 AM

578

1,619.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:12 AM

93

1,619.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:13 AM

97

1,619.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:13 AM

810

1,619.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:13 AM

678

1,619.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:21 AM

599

1,627.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:21 AM

401

1,627.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:21 AM

183

1,627.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:21 AM

401

1,627.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:21 AM

129

1,627.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:21 AM

50

1,627.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:21 AM

154

1,627.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:21 AM

154

1,627.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:23 AM

112

1,627.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:23 AM

27

1,627.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:23 AM

1,000

1,627.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:23 AM

3

1,627.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:23 AM

84

1,627.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:24 AM

18

1,627.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:24 AM

100

1,627.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:24 AM

57

1,627.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:24 AM

738

1,627.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:24 AM

4

1,627.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:24 AM

786

1,627.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:27 AM

79

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:27 AM

388

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:27 AM

101

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:28 AM

155

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:28 AM

71

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:28 AM

206

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:28 AM

824

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:28 AM

98

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:28 AM

78

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:28 AM

59

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:28 AM

85

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:28 AM

107

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:28 AM

78

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:32 AM

159

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:32 AM

571

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:32 AM

388

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:32 AM

612

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:32 AM

612

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:33 AM

329

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:33 AM

88

1,618.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:33 AM

1,412

1,618.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:33 AM

121

1,618.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:33 AM

1,379

1,618.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:39 AM

159

1,618.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:39 AM

1,341

1,618.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:39 AM

500

1,618.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:40 AM

101

1,615.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:40 AM

15

1,615.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:40 AM

71

1,615.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:44 AM

211

1,615.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:44 AM

364

1,615.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:44 AM

138

1,615.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:44 AM

129

1,615.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:44 AM

900

1,615.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:46 AM

642

1,615.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:46 AM

81

1,615.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:46 AM

177

1,615.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:46 AM

508

1,615.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:47 AM

124

1,615.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:47 AM

72

1,615.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:52 AM

4

1,615.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 08:52 AM

192

1,615.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:04 AM

141

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:04 AM

12

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:04 AM

289

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:04 AM

570

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:04 AM

107

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:04 AM

205

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:04 AM

145

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:04 AM

280

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:05 AM

220

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:05 AM

38

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:05 AM

22

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:05 AM

38

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:05 AM

155

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:05 AM

377

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:05 AM

31

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:05 AM

539

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:05 AM

85

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:05 AM

81

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:05 AM

9

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:05 AM

86

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:05 AM

11

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:06 AM

277

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:07 AM

141

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:07 AM

1

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:08 AM

155

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:08 AM

85

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:08 AM

74

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:08 AM

134

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:08 AM

67

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:08 AM

74

1,613.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:11 AM

4

1,610.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 09:20 AM

219

1,610.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 10:07 AM

456

1,614.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 10:07 AM

15

1,614.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 10:07 AM

145

1,614.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 10:07 AM

114

1,614.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 10:07 AM

114

1,614.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 10:55 AM

9

1,616.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 10:56 AM

10

1,616.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 11:24 AM

290

1,620.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 11:24 AM

280

1,620.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 11:24 AM

287

1,620.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 11:24 AM

283

1,620.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 11:24 AM

116

1,620.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 11:46 AM

131

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 11:46 AM

185

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 11:46 AM

220

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 11:46 AM

133

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 11:46 AM

331

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 12:10 PM

152

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 12:10 PM

800

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 12:10 PM

48

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 12:10 PM

552

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 12:10 PM

296

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 12:10 PM

152

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 12:10 PM

141

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 12:10 PM

70

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 12:10 PM

161

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 12:10 PM

769

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 12:10 PM

198

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 12:10 PM

144

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 12:10 PM

517

1,622.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 12:13 PM

185

1,620.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 01:12 PM

246

1,625.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 01:12 PM

316

1,625.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 01:12 PM

8

1,625.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 01:12 PM

215

1,625.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 01:12 PM

570

1,625.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 01:12 PM

271

1,625.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 01:12 PM

289

1,625.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 01:12 PM

2

1,625.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 01:12 PM

899

1,625.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 01:12 PM

101

1,625.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 01:16 PM

38

1,625.00

LSE

3 Oct 2022, 01:16 PM

69

1,625.00

LSE

       CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries:

For Media Enquiries:

Martino De Ciccio

Brunswick Group LLP in London

VP – Strategy & Investor Relations

Carole Cable, Partner

+44 203 011 2706

+44 7974 982 458

investor@endeavourmining.com

ccable@brunswickgroup.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Endeavour with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect Endeavour management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Endeavour believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of Endeavour. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Endeavour and market conditions.

This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by Endeavour with the Canadian securities regulators, including Endeavour’s annual information form for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Endeavour does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quaterfinals, was impressive in defense and his counter-punching style eventually wore down his higher ranked opponent in just under two hours at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center. The unseeded Nishioka, appearing in his second champi

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Can Rasmus Sandin become a top-four defenceman?

    After Rasmus Sandin and the Maple Leafs ended a summer-long stalemate by agreeing to a two-year, $2.8-million contract, Toronto fans are now wondering what to expect from Sandin this season.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Blue Jays officially clinch post-season spot with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance since the