TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 10, 2023

John Dillon: Ryan, thank you. And good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining us today. So, I’m pleased with our progress, we’re making it operationally across the organization, and I am happy to report fairly solid results for the quarter. That said, I’m the first to acknowledge that we’ve still got some work to do. There’s a lot of work to be done and changes that we’ve made and continue to make, are going to take some time. It always takes time to produce the results that we know we need, and we know that helps the company deliver the future that we want. So on the top line, results were in line with basically what we expected for the quarter and discussed in the last call. Net sales $17.2 million, was down sequentially year-over-year 4% and approximately 14% down sequentially.

The sequential decline was a result of lower casino and gaming sales, and I’ll talk a little bit about that shortly later on the call. Operationally, I believe we made an incredible amount of progress and are very much on the right track to getting the business back to a place of sustainable strength. And before I jump into the results on a by market basis, I want to talk a little bit about some of the specific initiatives that we have underway. So first, as we talked in prior calls, after an extensive reorganization of our FST sales team and our go-to-market GTM strategies, not only do we believe – I believe that we have the right pieces in place. And that’s people, and process and the organization to kind of make things happen. But we’ve also refocused our attention on the part of the market that’s the best place for us to win.

And we expect to see results from these changes in the first half of 2024. The BOHA! platform, including the new T2 Terminal, are high-end enterprise-grade products. They are designed for enterprise-type customers. These are bigger customers that are more complex and more sophisticated. And as such, we should be focusing on enterprise level opportunities. So with that objective in mind, what we’ve done is we focused the sales team on basically the top 1,000 organizations in the United States and their operations internationally abroad to sell the BOHA! platform. So, this requires us to be more focused on – lead generation, the lead to closed metrics, and customer acquisition cost, CAC. These are areas that we really believe are important to learning how the business operates, what works, what doesn’t work, how do we improve the stuff that needs improvement?

How do we do more of the stuff that works and works well? In addition, we performed what you would consider a thorough scrub of the pipeline. And the good news is we are beginning to see quarter-over-quarter growth embedded and qualified leads. That’s a sign of early progress. And in addition, as part of our commitment to transparency, it’s my intention to publish a pipeline metric beginning next quarter as well as number of net new logos for the FST business. I think that, along with the units sold, are all pretty good vectors to indicate whether we’re making the progress we want to make and whether that progress is solid. So I’m hoping to start producing those sort of metrics next quarter. And to take a side bar here, a side note, I think, the best way to look at metrics is over a temporal period.

In other words, having just a particular number with no context as to what it was before and what we think it’s going to be in the future, it’s sort of worthless. I want to know if something is going up or down, and is up good or is up bad, is down good or is down bad. And then if it’s up and it’s good, let’s do more of that. If it’s up, and it’s bad, let’s do less of whatever it is that’s causing that. I think that’s the best way to instrument your business. And so we’re really focused on that. Now I will point out that, as I’ve mentioned before, these are long, intensive processes. These improvements take time to be implemented and for us to expect at least continuous return is not realistic. It’s really something where we are going to iterate and we are going to optimize the measurement of these things and how we manage the metrics and what they tell us over time.

Also, along with this – process, looking into the pipeline, I’m pleased to announce that we have one formal or approval from a global QSR to sell our new BOHA! Terminal 2 into their stores overseas and with U.S. approval pending, but expected. This is a multi-thousand unit opportunity for us. And what we have already seen is the first few orders from this win. So it’s very exciting for us, and I wanted to let you know that. It is hard, however, to predict the penetration rate and the cadence of sales at this time because different franchisees buy at different rates and things like that, as you all know. But we will provide you a more fulsome update when possible. I would also like to mention the cost cutting and rebalancing of our teams and organization as a whole.

We reported that in our press release, and I think, it’s a really important aspect the way we’re running the business. During the quarter, we began the cost-cutting effort that included eliminating approximately 10% of our workforce through a combination of attrition and selective headcount reductions as well as cutting our cost sales in marketing, G&A, and engineering. And when completed, more or less in the fourth quarter, we estimate that these actions will produce an aggregate operating expense savings of approximately $3 million on an annualized basis. And we will see those – the full effect of these cuts in 2024. So with our organization streamlined and focused, we believe we’re better positioned for long-term success and enhanced profitability.

And I’ve asked Steve during his portion of the call to go over the details on the third quarter numbers shortly. The third and final initiative I want to mention before jumping into results involves the fourth quarter development that, I think, we should share. In the coming weeks, we intend to engage with an advisor for the C-suite, the Board of Directors, to help us seek and lock down elements of our long-term strategy for our business. We believe an independent, external third-party perspective will be important to help us make decisions about areas for TransAct to focus to ensure that we maximize value for shareholders and stakeholders. And in that regard, we will provide update on this initiative as they become available. So let me discuss some results and updates on our two major markets: First, foodservice technology, FST.

Total revenue was $4.2 million, up about 13% year-over-year. Also, we are pleased to announce that the quarter produced our highest recurring revenue for FST at $3.1 million, the first time this number was over $3 million. We sold 710 new terminals in the quarter, bringing the total number of online terminals to 13,795. While I’m disappointed in the sequential slowdown, we’re confident that the changes we’re making on the sales side will result in more momentum in 2024. And that we should probably start seeing some uplift in the numbers from our global QSR win in the fourth quarter of this year. As a reminder, the BOHA! sales cycle is typically long, it’s somewhat complex. It’s sort of a land and expand strategy because usually, they start small, but then they can continue to buy over time and that becomes a longstanding relationship that really pays dividends.

It takes the HQ, the headquarters, to sort of grant us a green light to engage with their franchisees. And this is typical with some of the most established and sophisticated franchises. And we’re well on our way to getting those approvals on some key accounts, and we’re optimistic that these approvals will begin to yield results as we move into 2024. Next, on the casino and gaming side, casino and gaming revenue for the quarter was $9 million, up approximately 17% year-over-year, but down 26% sequentially. And let me provide an update on the two major forces shaping the sales in this duopoly market. First, from a competitive standpoint, we have seen only minor re-entry into the market from our main competitor. But frankly, we have yet to see much, if any of the pricing or market share erosion that we might have expected by now.

And while we cannot be sure when these efforts will develop and these effects will develop, we’re still fairly confident that this dynamic will shift at some point in the next few quarters. It’s just hard to predict. And then second, on the inventory side, we have heard and are now continuing to hear, perhaps a bit louder that the OEMs, the people who buy our systems and put them in their machines, are indicating that they are in somewhat of an oversupply position and are slowing their order rates accordingly. This was the largest reason we saw a slowdown in this quarter, and likely we’ll see something similar in the fourth quarter, would expect a similar percentage decline in that period. So at this stage, we would continue to estimate that our go forward net sales run rate in the market should be, as I stated in the last quarterly report, about 15% to 20% higher than our pre-COVID historical averages before.

However, we think this new run rate may not be fully in effect until 2024. Finally, let’s go over the outlook for the remainder of the year. Given my comments on this call, we believe the most prudent approach is to raise the low end of our current net sales guidance to a range of $72.5 million to $73.5 million for the full year, and to raise our adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of between $9.5 million and $10.0 million for the full year. These ranges take into account all the points I’ve discussed today, and we will update you with guidance for 2024 on our next call. So I believe we have made good operational progress so far and have plenty of reasons to be confident as we move into 2024. We’ve been making progress on the FST side of the business as we focus the sales team and as I mentioned, and we’re focusing on the top 1,000 organizations in the TAM, the total addressable market.

In the U.S. and their operations abroad, we are in the process of optimizing the business with a $3 million reduction in spend, which we expect to experience in the full year 2024. We won approval to sell our BOHA! terminal to the overseas stores, a global QSR and expect U.S. approval to follow. And the pipeline is scrubbed and the pipeline is growing, and we believe that we will see continued sustainable pipeline growth going forward. And the lastly – last point is that we intend to engage an advisor to give us guidance as we consider long-term direction for the business. That’s really my formal report here. And I’ll now pass the call over to Steve for a more detailed review of the numbers. Steve?

Steve DeMartino: Thanks, John, and thank you everyone for joining us. Let’s jump right into the third quarter results. As John mentioned, total net sales for the third quarter were $17.2 million, which was down 4% compared to $17.9 million from the same period last year. Sales from our Food Service Technology market, or FST for the third quarter were $4.2 million, which was up 13% from the prior year period, and 9% sequentially. This increase was largely due to record highs in both BOHA! software subscription revenue as well as label sales. We sold 710 new terminals during the third quarter, bringing us to a total of 13,795 online terminals in the market at the end of Q3. Our recurring FST sales, which includes software and service subscriptions as well as consumable label sales for the third quarter reached a record high $3.1 million, which was up 22% compared to $2.6 million in the prior year period.

Our ARPU for the third quarter of 2023 was $929, fairly consistent with ARPU of $936 in the third quarter of last year. On a sequential basis, ARPU was up 19% compared to $782 in the second quarter, largely due to the record recurring revenue we realized in the third quarter of 2023. As a reminder, we are currently selling some BOHA! terminals with no recurring revenue attached to them to start. While this presents an opportunity to sell recurring elements in the future, in the near-term they represent a drag on our ARPU number. Our casino and gaming sales were $9 million, up 17% from third quarter of 2022 on the strength of domestic sales, which were up 43% year-over-year. However, sales were down sequentially 26% from the second quarter, the second quarter’s level of $12.2 million, primarily due to OEMs working down high levels of printer inventory they stockpiled during the supply crisis earlier this year that’s now eased.

We expect this trend to continue into the fourth quarter. POS automation sales for the third quarter decreased 69% from the prior year to $1.6 million. This was a result of a return to a more normalized level of sales compared to last year when the chip shortage limited our competitors’ ability to supply product, therefore making our sales unusually high. We believe this quarter represents normalized levels for our POS automation sales, and we expect to see this trend continue into Q4 and into 2024. Moving to TransAct Services Group or TSG sales. For the third quarter, TSG sales doubled, up 101% year-over-year to $2.3 million. This increase was largely due to higher sales of spare parts and service for our legacy lottery printers. Though we had a strong third quarter of these sales and expect a similar fourth quarter, sales of legacy lottery printer spare parts are sporadic, they’re difficult to predict and can vary significantly from quarter-to-quarter.

Moving down the income statement now. Our third quarter gross margin was 51.9%, which was down sequentially from 54.5% but up from 45.9% in the prior year period. This comes as a result of an improved mix of higher margin casino and gaming printer sales, as well as the continued positive effect from two rounds of price increases we instituted in 2022 and were able to maintain through the third quarter 2023. However, looking forward, we do expect to see some downward pressure on our gross margin in the fourth quarter due to lower expected sales volume. Our total operating expenses for the third quarter remained relatively consistent, decreasing by 1% to $7.7 million. And on a sequential basis, after removing the effect of a $1.5 million severance charge for the termination of the former CEO in the second quarter, our operating expenses declined 5%.

This sequential decline resulted from initial savings achieved from cost cutting efforts we began to put in place late in Q3. We expect these cost reduction initiatives to have an even greater impact on our Q4 operating expense level. However, we don’t expect to achieve the full effect from the cost cutting initiative until 2024, which we believe will be about a $3 million annualized cost savings expected to be realized ratably throughout 2024. Breaking down our operating expenses a bit more. Our engineering and R&D expenses for the third quarter increased 26% to $2.5 million. The increase was largely due to higher incentive compensation as well as additional software resources and increased outside testing fees for new product launches. Our selling and marketing expenses decreased 13% to $2.4 million for the third quarter on a year-over-year basis, largely due to cost reduction initiatives, including reductions in headcount, trade shows and overall marketing spend.

Lastly, our G&A expenses decreased 8% to $2.8 million for the third quarter. The decrease was largely due to lower stock and incentive compensation expense from the termination of our former CEO, as well as post-go live support for the implementation of NetSuite we incurred in the third quarter of last year that didn’t repeat. We generated operating income of $1.2 million, or 6.9% of net sales in Q3 2023 compared to $387,000 or 2.2% of net sales in the prior year period. Note that our operating margin last year was negatively impacted by lower gross margin, resulting largely from COVID-related supply chain issues. And on the bottom line, we recorded net income of $906,000 or $0.09 per share compared to $528,000 or $0.05 per share in the year ago period.

Our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter improved to $1.7 million compared to $1.2 million for the third quarter last year. And as John mentioned, for the full year 2023 we now expect to generate total adjusted EBITDA of between $9.5 million and $10 million. And lastly, our balance sheet remains solid. We finished the quarter with $11.6 million in cash and the minimum required $2.25 million outstanding borrowings on our credit facility with Siena Lending. And with that, I’d like to turn the call back over to John for any closing remarks. John?

John Dillon: I want to thank you all for joining and listening, and I want to thank everyone for their support and feedback. We are dedicated to generating value for all of our stakeholders and shareholders and are providing a new level of transparency to the business for everyone. As always, should you want to speak on anything TransAct related, please reach out to me or Ryan in IR and we can set up a call.

Steve DeMartino: Yes. We could probably open up the call for questions now.

