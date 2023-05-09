Trans Starbucks barista sacked after shouting at customer in ‘misgendering’ rant

Starbucks logo

A transgender Starbucks employee has been sacked for berating a female customer and accusing her of being “transphobic”.

The staff member was filmed shouting at the woman, clapping loudly in her face and calling her “Karen”, an insult supposed to target white, middle-aged women.

The customer responded: “You’re rude, don’t ever call me transphobic, ever. You don’t know me.”

The incident near the Southampton ferry terminal on Sunday also saw the employee apparently try to stop a man from filming the encounter.

The barista has since been sacked and Starbucks has apologised to the customer.

'You're being transphobic'

Standing head and shoulders taller than the woman, the barista was filmed shouting: “You’re calling me a man, you’re being transphobic, Karen. Now get out.”

They then denied the customer’s request for a refund.

The person recording the confrontation said the customer had allegedly said something “transphobic”, to the employee, who then refused to serve her.

The film then shows the staff member walking quickly towards the person and lunging for his phone, before a voice can be heard repeatedly saying “give me the phone,” to which another says “let go of me, I’ve got plenty of witnesses”.

The store is operated by a licensee called 23.5 Degrees, who took the decision to dismiss the staff member.

'We are very sorry'

A spokesman for Starbucks said: “The licensee has confirmed that the partner (employee) no longer works at the company.

“Starbucks has no tolerance for behaviour of this kind and we are very sorry for the experience that this customer had.”

The video prompted fierce criticism on social media.

Annabelle Bond, the mountaineer, said on Twitter: “Stop enabling this behaviour. No employee should treat a customer like that.”

Sall Grover, founder of the female social network Giggle, who is currently campaigning for female-only spaces in Australia, wrote: “When women see men who think they’re women in female spaces, they often get themselves out as quickly as possible and say nothing because we all know how men react when we say something they don’t like.”

