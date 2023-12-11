Trans row as Tory deputy chair calls Green candidate 'man in a wig'

Melissa Poulton is the Green Party candidate for Bromsgrove

A Tory deputy chairman has denied being transphobic after claiming the Green Party “don’t know what a woman is” after it fielded a trans woman in a neighbouring constituency.

Rachel Maclean, who was appointed to her role two weeks ago, was accused of playing “dog-whistle” politics but insisted she would not apologise for the comments.

Melissa Poulton, a trans woman, will attempt to take the seat of Bromsgrove at the next general election, currently the seat of former chancellor Sajid Javid. Mrs Maclean has been the MP for Redditch, which is just south of the constituency, since 2017.

Mrs Maclean, the Conservative’s deputy chair for women, is reported to have shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, that described Ms Poulton as a “man who wears a wig and calls himself a ‘proud lesbian’”.

She added her own comment: “While the Greens don’t know what a woman is, my Worcestershire neighbours the people of Bromsgrove certainly do.”

Her original post on X has since been deleted.

However, When GB News reported that the Redditch MP had apologised for comments, she appeared to double down in a further X post.

She wrote: “In fact I did NOT apologise for my comments relating to the Green Party’s extreme policies and gender and self ID policy.

“As deputy chair for women, I am clear that the law allows me to say what a woman is and the difference between a woman and a trans woman.

“Both deserve respect and freedom to live their lives but it is not transphobic to say they are not the same thing. Nor does it assist policy makers across healthcare, education… to pretend they are.”

Ms Poulton accused Mrs Maclean of making transphobic remarks and playing “childish games” when interviewed by the BBC.

She said: “Without a shadow of a doubt it is a transphobic comment, it’s dog whistling at the finest.

“If she wants to play games like that then I think that’s up to her. We’ll see what happens at the ballot box I think on that quote really.”

“It’s just childish games… from a government party is going to be out of office come the next general election.”

A Green Party spokesman told The Telegraph: “The Green Party believes that trans people have a right to play a full part in the civic life of this country and that includes holding political office.

“We deplore any attempts to use the issue of trans rights as a culture war issue.”

