Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun Was Placed in Men’s Jail, Rep Says: ‘Extremely Disturbing’

Nikita Dragun was released from jail on Wednesday, but a representative for the transgender influencer says Miami-Dade County made a “disturbing” mistake by putting her in a men’s jail unit after her arrest.

"The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous,” Jack Ketsoyan said in a statement to The Daily Beast.

“This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity. Nikita has been released and is now safe.”

Dragun was arrested at The Goodtime Hotel in South Beach on Monday afternoon, where hotel security told officers that Dragun had been “causing a disturbance for a long period of time and was walking around the pool area unclothed.” According to a police report obtained by The Daily Beast, officers heard the 26-year-old blasting music from her room. She opened the door, and after a brief verbal back-and-forth, police say she swung around an open water bottle that ended up hitting a security guard and an officer.

Dragun was charged with felony battery against an officer, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The police report alternates between describing her as an “Asian female” and using he/him pronouns.

i’m not the biggest fan of nikita dragun however her being put in the MENS unit in the prison when she is a woman is completely out of control and needs to be fixed asap no matter your thoughts on her that’s such a unsafe environment for her and such a disrespect for trans ppl. pic.twitter.com/znWoGlSxHY — jax🧚 (@slasherrwhore) November 9, 2022

On Wednesday, footage of Dragun appearing remotely before a Miami-Dade judge began circulating on social media. In the video, Dragun wears an orange jumpsuit and looks at the camera as she asks the judge, “Do I have to stay here in the men’s unit, still?”

The judge answers that she doesn’t “make the rules up there” before appearing to punt the issue back to the jail.

Miami-Dade County and the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Beast.

Dragun boasts 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube and nine million followers on Instagram. She starred in this year’s Hype House reality series on Netflix.

