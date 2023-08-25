Trans ideologues seek total power by turning words into weapons

Pro-transgender activists protesting against an Oxford Union debate with Kathleen Stock

Asked for my view on the transgender question at a recent meeting of my local Labour Party, the answer I gave was simple: any definition of sex has to be based on biology. A female has two X chromosomes, and a male has one X and one Y chromosome, which I had assumed was merely a straightforward fact. But the response from one Labour member was that I was a brave man.

Indeed, as the researcher Marc Glendening writes in a new paper for the Institute of Economic Affairs, the transgender debate is in a different category to other political arguments. Even stating a scientific truth can be so controversial as to lead to your cancellation.

During the Brexit debate, passions ran high on both sides, but there was no attempt to expunge the other side’s views or limit their right to hold them. The same has been true of ethical questions such as assisted suicide. But the trans-ideology movement has developed a cancel culture, where opponents are denied a platform and attempts are made to deny them their livelihood. Labour MPs are threatened with deselection and academics are sacked.

Anti-scientific views are also promulgated widely. My colleague, the Labour MP Dawn Butler, stated on TV that “a child is born without sex”. This is the equivalent of saying 2+2=0. Every cell in a baby’s body carries the definition of its sex.

Of course, we learnt from the debate around gay and women’s rights that it is simply good manners to use the terminology that those groups favour. Similarly, if Eddie Izzard wishes to be known as a woman, that’s a choice that should be respected. But it doesn’t change the fact that, biologically, Izzard remains a male.

Ignoring biological facts leads to the hideous placing of male rapists in women’s prisons. This is an extreme example of the broader attack on women’s right to have safe spaces. But people who don’t think that biological males should be allowed in these “safe” spaces are regularly labelled transphobes and Terfs. These obscure terms are shields that seek to hide the misogyny behind some of the transgender ideologues’ arguments.

Story continues

Unfortunately, the attempt to shut down debate has even reached Parliament. It was particularly distressing in the House of Commons to see a Labour MP, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, cross the floor, apparently in an effort to intimidate the Tory MP Miriam Cates, by sitting next to her as she spoke. I have sat through intense debates on the war in Iraq, on Brexit, and much else, and can think of no precedent for such behaviour. This issue has polluted our politics and democracy enough.

We should remember a quote from Orwell: “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” He understood that if words lose their meaning, authoritarianism follows.

But I will leave the last words to Lewis Carroll: “‘When I use a word’, Humpty Dumpty said in a rather scornful tone, ‘it means just what I choose it to mean – neither more nor less’.” What is often missed from this dialogue with Alice is Humpty Dumpty’s final sentiment that what matters is who is to become the master. Carroll understood that, if words can mean anything, debate becomes meaningless. The transgender ideologues imagine that in pursuing this course, they will end up in authority. The rest of us need to ensure that we don’t end up through the looking glass.

Graham Stringer is Labour MP for Blackley and Broughton

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.