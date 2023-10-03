Trans hospital patients in England to be banned from female- and male-only wards

Trans hospital patients in England will be banned from being treated in female- and male-only wards, under plans announced by the health secretary, Steve Barclay.

In a speech to Conservative activists at the party’s conference in Manchester, Barclay also said patient requests to have intimate care provided by someone of the same biological sex would be respected.

He vowed to update the NHS constitution to give effect to the proposals after consultation, saying the changes would protect the privacy, dignity and safety of all patients.

Barclay told conference delegates in Manchester “we know what a woman is” – a common refrain from those Tories who are opposed to self-identification.

However, his language will spark anger from moderate Conservatives who believe that the party is pursuing divisive policies designed to appeal to the right of the membership.

One frontbench MP said: “I’m fed up of feeling intimidated by bigots and want people to know we’re still a home for LGBT+ people. Many of us will not back down.”

Barclay used his conference speech to announce more medical school places targeted at five universities, and attack “militant” junior doctors for striking.

He also criticised NHS trusts hiring for “bloated” diversity and inclusion teams and claimed patients’ voices were being ignored “when it comes to the importance of biological sex in healthcare”.

“If we do not get this right now, the long-term consequences could be very serious for the protection of women and future generations,” said Barclay, referencing the slogan of this year’s Tory conference that commits to making “long-term decisions”.

“We know what a woman is and I know the vast majority of hardworking NHS staff and patients do too,” he said.

Barclay claimed victory after “unacceptable changes” to the NHS website that he said erased references to women for conditions such as cervical cancer were reversed, and said NHS staff had been told not to declare their pronouns to each new patient.

Barclay also confirmed he would change the NHS consultation later this year to “recognise the importance of different biological needs and protect the rights of women” – paving the way for a ban on trans patients being treated in male- or female-only wards.

He referenced “opposition from the usual suspects” – but those include people within his party.

A second senior Tory told the Guardian: “Too many of the secretaries of state have brought up LGBT+ people in their speeches in a negative way. If this it gearing up for an election strategy, it won’t work.”

