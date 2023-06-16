Trans activist Rose Montoya apologizes for taking top off at the White House Pride event

Model Rose Montoya apologized for taking off her top at a White House LGBTQ Pride event in a new video shared online.

The White House announced Wednesday that the transgender activist would no longer be invited to future events for taking her top off at the celebration on the South Lawn over the weekend. Images and footage of a topless Montoya covering her breasts with her hands circled social media soon after the event.

"I alongside other powerful voices in the queer and trans communities were invited to be represented, seen and heard in a unique and very special way," the 27-year-old said. "In a quick moment of fleeting and overwhelming trans joy, I decided to do something unbecoming of a guest of the president."

Rose Montoya, the trans model and activist who removed her top at a White House pride month event, has posted a video apologizing to President Biden, Dr. Biden, her community, and the nation. pic.twitter.com/ODlVPJq7Xk — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 16, 2023

Montoya, who goes by pronouns she/they, said she wanted to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community, especially to Black transgender people who are disproportionately impacted by the actions of others, as well her friends and family members who have been harassed following the incident.

"Last but not least I'd like to apologize to the president, the White House and the nation. It was also never my intention to create a situation that would lead to harassment and harm of myself and others," Montoya said. "Moving forward I am committed to using this moment as a catalyst for creating positive change within myself and within the broader community and world at large."

Montoya added that she also did not intend for her moment of trans joy to be weaponized by "vile people of the opposition."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre condemned Montoya's action during a briefing Tuesday, calling the display inappropriate and disrespectful.

“The behavior was simply unacceptable. We’ve been very clear about that," Jean-Pierre said. “It was unfair to the hundreds of attendees who were there to celebrate their families."

Montoya was among hundreds of people the Biden administration invited to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to celebrate Pride Month which is observed each June.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rose Montoya apologizes for going topless at the White House Pride