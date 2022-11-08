Trane Technologies Calls for Climate Action, Scale of Existing Technologies at COP27

SWORDS, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, will join several climate action dialogues during the Sustainable Innovation Forum 2022 (SIF22) at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheik, Egypt, November 9-11. SIF22 will focus on the critical environmental and social factors, and scalable solutions, needed to successfully enable the transition to net-zero.

"Innovative solutions that will bend the curve on climate change exist today. We can act now to dramatically reduce emissions from heating and cooling buildings," said Jose La Loggia, president, Commercial HVAC EMEA. "It's time to move from pledge to action - deploying concrete policies and financing, and accelerating technologies that will create a more sustainable, energy-secure future, today."

Trane Technologies' leaders will participate in the following SIF climate discussions:

  • Securing food systems against the climate crisis: Rasha Hasaneen, vice president of innovation, Nov. 9, 2:15 p.m. - 3:05 p.m. GMT

  • From Global to Local - Climate change will be won and lost in cities: Jose La Loggia, president, Commercial HVAC EMEA, Nov. 10, 12:25 p.m. - 1:05 p.m. GMT

  • Translating climate commitments to climate action - Introducing the Gigaton Playbook, an emissions reduction roadmap: Scott Tew, vice president of sustainability, Nov. 10, 2:10 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. GMT

All dialogues can be viewed live once registering through the Climate Action Innovation Zone.

Trane Technologies is a proud partner of the World Economic Forum's Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders and is a signatory of its COP27 open letter, calling for accelerated government policies and creating a sustainable future for all. With an unwavering commitment to action, Trane Technologies also supports the Corporate Knights' Action Declaration on Climate Policy Engagement, which outlines how industry leaders will support ambitious action to close the say-do gap on emission reductions.

Through bold, industry-leading action, Trane Technologies continues to advance its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including its Gigaton Challenge - a pledge to reduce one billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions from customers' carbon footprints by 2030 - and its net-zero by 2050 emissions reduction goal, both validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). The company's leadership in sustainability has been recognized by the Financial Times (Europe's Climate Leaders 2022) and the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (Climate Leadership Hall of Fame induction).

About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our sustainability commitments and the impact of these commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Such factors include, but are not limited to, our future financial performance and targets, including revenue, EPS and operating income; our business operations; demand for our products and services, including bookings and backlog; capital deployment, including the amount and timing of our dividends, our share repurchase program, including the amount of shares to be repurchased and the timing of such repurchases and our capital allocation strategy, including acquisitions, if any; our projected free cash flow and usage of such cash; our available liquidity; performance of the markets in which we operate; restructuring activity and cost savings associated with such activity; and our effective tax rate. Additional factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

