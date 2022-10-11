Tranco Global Celebrates Grand Opening of Alexandria, La., Branch

Tranco Global Expands Its Business With a New Branch

Featured Image for Tranco Global

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tranco Global, a leading provider of logistics services, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, to celebrate the grand opening of its Alexandria, La., branch office. In attendance were members of the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce and leadership from Tranco Global's headquarters in Chattanooga, Tenn. The ribbon cutting was conducted by the President of Tranco Global, Brad Kemp, along with Co-Owner, Byron Trantham. The Alexandria location will be managed by Jeremy Ransom, a five-year veteran of the Tranco organization.

"I am excited for the opportunity to lead Tranco in this geographic expansion," said Ransom, the new Alexandria Branch Manager. "As a full-service logistics brokerage, Tranco will offer a broad menu of both international and domestic transportation solutions. Within North America, we'll provide full truckload, flatbed, over-dimensional, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, and domestic ocean services."

"Our Alexandria Branch will also offer international ocean, air and drayage fulfillment," Ransom continued, "Alexandria, La., is an untapped market for logistics professionals. Our new branch is an extraordinary opportunity for people interested in logistics, especially those with some background in international or domestic supply chain. All of our professionals go through our extensive training course that provides the education required to succeed in our industry."

In addition to Alexandria, La., Tranco Global recently announced another new branch opening in Chicago, Il. The Alexandria and Chicago branches join Chattanooga, Atlanta and Seattle as the fourth and fifth locations for Tranco. The Chicago branch will be managed by Richard Chang, a twenty-year veteran of the freight forwarding industry.

"There's so much to be excited about," said Chang. "I'm excited to be a part of this amazing group of individuals at Tranco, a team focused on providing the best service and technology solutions for their customers."

About Tranco Global

Tranco Global is one of the country's fastest-growing freight forwarders. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tenn., Tranco Global provides a full suite of domestic (truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, expedited and domestic air) and international (air freight, ocean freight, drayage and customs clearance) forwarding services. Since its opening in 2016, the enterprise now has over 100 employees and five offices spread across the United States.

