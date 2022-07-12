Tram passengers face disruption because of fresh strikes by workers in pay row

Tram services will be severely disrupted this week because of a fresh strike by workers in a dispute over pay.

Members of Aslef on Croydon Tramlink will walk out on Wednesday and Thursday following similar action last month.

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s full-time organiser on Croydon Tramlink and London Underground, said workers are facing a real terms wage cut.

“Our members do a difficult and demanding job, working round-the-clock shifts over 364 days of the year. They deserve a fair pay settlement.”

Trish Ashton, Transport for London’s director of rail and sponsored services, said: “It is disappointing this industrial action is going ahead.

“We urge Tram Operations Ltd and Aslef to urgently find a solution to avoid disruption to customers.

“All customers travelling on Wednesday and Thursday are advised to check before they make their journeys.”