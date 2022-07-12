Tram passengers face disruption because of fresh strikes by workers in pay row

Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent
·1 min read

Tram services will be severely disrupted this week because of a fresh strike by workers in a dispute over pay.

Members of Aslef on Croydon Tramlink will walk out on Wednesday and Thursday following similar action last month.

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s full-time organiser on Croydon Tramlink and London Underground, said workers are facing a real terms wage cut.

“Our members do a difficult and demanding job, working round-the-clock shifts over 364 days of the year. They deserve a fair pay settlement.”

Trish Ashton, Transport for London’s director of rail and sponsored services, said: “It is disappointing this industrial action is going ahead.

“We urge Tram Operations Ltd and Aslef to urgently find a solution to avoid disruption to customers.

“All customers travelling on Wednesday and Thursday are advised to check before they make their journeys.”

