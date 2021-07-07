Tram crash inquest jury can return verdict of unlawful killing

Jurors at the Croydon tram crash inquest have been told they can return a verdict of unlawful killing or accident.

Seven people died and a further 51 were injured when a tram derailed in south London on November 9 2016.

South London senior coroner Sarah Ormond-Walshe told the jury of eight men and three women at Croydon Town Hall that it can deliver a verdict of unlawful killing or accident.

She sent it out to consider its verdict at 1.32pm on Wednesday.