Traitors winners reflect on their part in hit TV show

Hannah Byczkowski from Stoke-on-Trent said she felt the finalists had "no chance in hell" of winning the prize money

The Traitors winner Hannah Byczkowski said her prize money from the series was more than she could wish for.

The stand-up comedian, from Stoke-on-Trent, said she hasn't "had a day off for about six months" after appearing on the show.

She and fellow contestants Aaron Evans, Wilf Webster, Meryl Williams, reunited in Byczkowski's home town to reflect on their experience.

Before the contest started she thought she had "no chance in hell" of winning.

"I don't really care that much about money, I just want to be comfortable and not worry about things," the comedian explained in a BBC Radio Stoke Special.

"It is actually like a luxury to say I don't have any debt and I am comfortable and that is more than I could ever wish for."

Evans, Byczkowski and Williams each took home a share of the £101,050 prize pot, while Traitor Webster was banished in the finale.

Since the programme Williams said she had saved the money, but has quit her job and become self-employed, while Evans said it has opened up "new opportunities" for him.

Byczkowski said: "We're all obviously recognisable now and everybody knows who we are, which is a very weird thing to come to terms with.

"But everybody kind of thinks that once the show's finished you ride the wave and it is all gravy forever, but the hard work starts when the show ends."

The reality TV hit, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, is due to return in early 2024, and will be accompanied by The Traitors: Uncloaked on BBC Two and iPlayer.

The first series brought together 22 players at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands.

'Very, very excited'

Upon arrival, three were secretly told they were traitors. The other contestants - known as faithful's - had to root them out, provided they could survive themselves.

The traitors could "murder" one player every night, removing them from the game.

Story continues

While Webster said he knew as soon as he saw Winkleman that the series was going to be "big", with Byczkowski adding: "I don't think I knew until it came out.

"Everybody was very very excited about it, weren't they?" she said.

"The good thing about it is that we didn't really know what to expect."

The series has had 34 million views on BBC iPlayer, and a third series has already been confirmed.

It scooped a host of awards including a Bafta and a National Television Award, and was the BBC's highest-rated new entertainment series, since at least 2017, for young audiences.

However, watching future series will be "weird", said Byczkowski.

"I don't think it is going to be as good," she said.

