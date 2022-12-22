The Traitors: Why viewers became so loyal to the BBC reality series

Steven McIntosh - Entertainment reporter
·8 min read
Claudia Winkleman with the contestants of The Traitors
The finale of The Traitors airs on BBC One at 21:00 GMT on Thursday

Depending on your television diet, your favourite reality competition might take place in a Spanish villa, the Australian jungle, a Hertfordshire ballroom, or a giant tent filled with ovens and self-raising flour.

But recently, an increasing number of viewers have instead been escaping to a Scottish castle with Claudia Winkleman and 22 members of the public who just want to avoid being murdered.

Fortunately, the murders committed in BBC One's The Traitors are metaphorical, but the bloodless backstabbing has nonetheless inspired a fiercely devoted following since the series launched in late November.

"It's got a fresh formula which nobody else has really done," says Harrison Brocklehurst, pop culture writer for the Tab. "And in a time when a lot of reality TV has blurred into one, all following the same formulas with who they cast, I think the Traitors really stands out as unique.

"They have a really wide range of ordinary people, different ages, races, sexualities, it makes for a real smorgasbord of personalities. What's made it so fun is it's always the people you don't really expect who have played a blinder."

The format sees the players gathered at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands. Upon arrival, three of them are told secretly, via a squeeze on the shoulder from Winkleman, that they are traitors.

Claudia Winkleman with the contestants of The Traitors
Host Claudia Winkleman was seen welcoming the 22 contestants to the Scottish castle in the opening episode

The aim is for the other contestants - known as faithfuls - to root out the traitors, provided they can survive themselves. The traitors can "murder" one player every night, removing them from the game.

A possible jackpot of £120,000 can be won by the faithfuls who make it to the end. However, if any traitors make it to the final undetected, they take all the money instead. The concept is delicious, and makes for addictive viewing.

The format was developed by Dutch broadcaster RTL and the original version, De Verraders, launched last year. RTL's director of content, Peter van der Vorst, says the initial idea was pitched to them three years ago, which they began developing.

"We played it with my management team in my backyard. And it worked!" he recalls to BBC News. "Within seconds the whole dynamics within the team changed. We ordered it on the spot."

He adds he is "really enthusiastic" about the BBC's version. "In the Netherlands we played it with celebrities, in Britain you do it with unknown people which works really well too," he says.

"So that could be an inspiration. Our British colleagues also added some game elements that will be useful to us."

The contestants on The Traitors
The nightly roundtable discussions give the players a chance to banish suspected traitors

It's clear from the prime-time scheduling the BBC has confidence in the UK adaptation. But the corporation's director of unscripted Kate Phillips, who brought it to British screens, tells BBC News: "Every time you take a new show, it is a punt, because there's no guarantee it is going to work.

"I don't think there was any doubt that the series would be good, but because the television landscape is so competitive now, the only worry I had was, 'Will it break through?'"

Catch-up viewing has played a key role in the show's momentum. "We knew it would be word-of-mouth, we wanted people to talk about it and pass it on and that's what's happened, it's a grower," Phillips says.

The Traitors maintains a constant air of suspicion even as bonds start to form between the players, nearly all of whom have huge personalities. Nobody gets through a sentence uninterrupted; the atmosphere is one of chaos and tension.

In the absence of concrete evidence, the contestants come up with theories based on each other's real-life jobs, facial expressions, body language and behaviour during the physical challenges.

Amanda in particular has become the show's breakout star. Assigned a traitor in the opening episode, she left viewers awestruck by skilfully using her kind nature and lilting Welsh accent to mask her deceit.

Contestants taking part in a challenge on BBC One's The Traitors
Some of the daily physical challenges are similar in tone to those seen on ITV's I'm A Celebrity

The format feels fresh, yet familiar - as if several successful reality show concepts have been combined. The contestants spend their days in close quarters, much like Big Brother, while the outdoor physical tasks are reminiscent of I'm A Celebrity.

"Inevitably, there will be a few [familiar] things," says Phillips. "You might think 'Oh I've seen a task a bit like that before', but I think nobody has ever seen a show quite like this. I think partly that's because of the gothic melodrama, the capes, the fires, the night time, make it feel very distinctive."

Plus, the core game itself is recognisable to viewers. It is similar to card games such as Mafia or Werewolf. Camilla Long of the Sunday Times likened it to wink murder.

"The main crux of the game is familiar to different people," says Brocklehurst. "I did theatre at university and college and we played a variation of it as a warm-up game."

Some viewers have even been throwing Traitors viewing parties, where friends gather together to play the game themselves before watching the latest episode.

The Traitors
The show's traitors meet each night to decide which fellow players to "murder"

Reviews have been increasingly positive as the show has progressed. The Guardian's Rebecca Nicholson said: "The BBC has waited until the end of the year to slide out what is turning into one of its most exciting series in ages.

"On paper, it sounds perfectly fine if relatively tepid. Cut to three weeks later and I am watching each episode with multiple text chats on the go, as if in charge of an air traffic control tower at Heathrow. This is masterly reality TV."

The Independent's Isobel Lewis was more restrained, writing: "The Traitors definitely isn't a perfect reality show, or even the best in its genre right now, but it is pretty entertaining."

Its viewing figures paint a mixed picture. The opening episode attracted 2.9 million viewers - a respectable but not outstanding figure.

It has, however, grown its following via iPlayer, with many viewers racing to catch up as word has spread. The first episode has now been seen by five million viewers. More complete data will become available in the coming weeks.

Contestants on BBC One's The Traitors
Pop culture writer Harrison Brocklehurst praises the "real smorgasbord mix of personalities"

The thrice-weekly broadcast rollout means The Traitors is a less overwhelming proposition than others. "It doesn't have the intensity of Love Island, which is on six nights a week," says Brocklehurst.

He suggests social media has stimulated catch-up viewing. "The memes and everyone live-tweeting it has played a big part in its success. Nobody wants to miss out on a reality TV show that everyone is talking about."

Phillips agrees, adding: "When I'm looking at a new show, the other thing I always say is 'What are the Gogglebox moments?'

"So if I was watching that show, would there be several moments that would give me a strong reaction? Would it be a show that would make it on Gogglebox because it would be a gift to all those people responding?"

It's perhaps telling that The Traitors has indeed featured heavily on Gogglebox (which is also made by Studio Lambert, the production company behind the British adaptation of The Traitors).

Amanda from The Traitors
Amanda is one of the show's breakout stars, masking her cunning strategy with a kind nature and lilting Welsh accent

Many viewers are enjoying seeing a darker side to Winkleman, who initially turned down hosting the show until producers showed her the Dutch series.

"They sent me it. My kids did not get fed, I didn't brush my teeth, I watched the Dutch version weeping because I loved it so much," she told Graham Norton.

"Every other game show is about luck or about general knowledge. This is purely a game of charm, nous, of being wily."

Philips, who has worked with Winkleman for many years, says: "I think Claudia's a perfect host. We're seeing another side to her, she's got that wit and that drollness, but she is a tough Claudia, she can be a bit severe and scary, and she genuinely cares about the show and its contestants."

Claudia Winkleman
Claudia Winkleman says watching the Dutch version, which she "loved so much", convinced her to host the British adaptation

There is a noticeable difference with the contestants on other shows, notes Brocklehurst. "It doesn't feel like people are in there to become influencers," he says. "I think the public are a bit over that."

The players' entertaining reaction to the twists and turns of the game can be credited to "the joy of the first series", suggests Phillips.

"It's like when Big Brother first launched," she says. "These contestants are coming to it new and they're not sure what's going to happen."

"Already we're thinking that if we do have a second series, they will have to cast it a bit differently, because contestants will be coming to it with more knowledge."

Latest Stories

  • Hong Kong residents want easier passage to Canada

    Hong Kong is seeing a mass exodus of residents and many people who'd like to leave or who have left want Canada to make it easier to immigrate.

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Mark Winokur steps aside as Tim Matthews takes over as GM of the Toronto Arrows

    TORONTO — Mark Winokur, who has headed up the Toronto Arrows since their inception in 2017, has stepped down as the Major League Rugby's team's chief operating officer and general manager. Tim Matthews took over Winokur's duties in the role of vice-president and GM on Monday. Winokur will stay on as a senior adviser and report to club president Bill Webb, the team said. Winokur led the Arrows through two exhibition seasons before the team joined Major League Rugby in 2019. The club went 28-25 in

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Paul scores season-high 28, Suns roll past Lakers 130-104

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored a season-high 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104 on Monday night. The game was almost more notable for who wasn’t playing instead of the action on the court. The Lakers were missing their All-Star trio of LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness). The Suns were missing six players, including three-time All-

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Canada's David Cameron records remarkable comeback win at world darts championship

    LONDON — Canadian David (Excalibur) Cameron, winning nine of the last 10 legs in a remarkable comeback, defeated England’s Ritchie (Madhouse) Edhouse in first-round play Monday at the Cazoo World Darts Championship. The 53-year-old from Fall River, N.S., was one leg away from defeat and had survived six match darts, down two sets and two legs to none, when he rallied. He won the next six legs to even the match at two sets apiece and led 2-0 in the fifth set before Edhouse finally won a leg. Came

  • Vikings overcome 2 fumble return TD wipeouts in comeback

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's completion of the biggest comeback in NFL history hit plenty of speed bumps. Cornerback Chandon Sullivan had not one, but two, fumble returns for touchdowns foiled by the whistle in the 39-36 overtime victory over Indianapolis on Saturday. The first one came in the second quarter, with the Vikings already trailing 23-0. Sullivan and Brian Asamoah converged on Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman after a short pass on third-and-10, and Sullivan stripped the ball out

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi