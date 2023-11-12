The Traitors star Maddy Smedley shares reunion snaps with co-stars

BBC

The Traitors star Maddy Smedley has shared photos of her reunion with former co-stars Amanda Lovett and Alyssa Chan.

Posting snaps of the trio on a night out to X, formerly Twitter, Maddy wrote: "Reunited with a bunch of traitors tonight, my heart is full!" alongside a heart emoji.

In last year's debut series of the hit BBC reality show, Maddy shot to fame for being the only 'Faithful' to call out 'Traitor' Wilfred Webster. Wilfred began the game secretly working alongside Amanda and Alyssa to 'kill off' their fellow contestants one by one.

Reunited with a bunch of traitors tonight, my heart is full! ❤️#thetraitorsuk pic.twitter.com/69WwOLIr2c — Maddy Smedley (@MadelynSmedley) November 11, 2023

Since her stint on the show, Maddy revealed that The Traitors gave her a confidence boost with acting auditions. "It almost gave me the confidence to be better at these auditions," she explained to OK!

"It did make me realise as well that I'm not dying or I'm not on death row — which is how it felt when I was in there. I suppose it's made me a bit more of a go-getter and you only live once!"

Maddy subsequently went on to guest star on Hollyoaks as Faye Fuller, after previous credits in EastEnders and Casualty. Her character became the new talent agent for influencer Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan), before her shocking murder.

Ahead of The Traitors' second season premiering later this year, BBC bosses recently confirmed that the show will also return for season three. "The massive unscripted hit The Traitors will be back for a third series," said Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC.

Her statement continued: "Expect to see more psychological gameplay, exciting challenges and of course Claudia [Winkleman] at the helm. It will be a thrilling ride for both avid fans and newcomers to the series for sure. The BBC will always remain faithful to The Traitors."

The Traitors series 1 and the US version are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. Series 2 of the UK version is coming soon.

