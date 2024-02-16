The Traitors Recap: Did an Unlikely Alliance Change [Spoiler]’s Fate in the Game?

Last week’s torch ceremony saved a lot of faithfuls from MURRRDERRR, but it didn’t save them all.

When we last left The Traitors, Parvati and Phaedra had to choose between killing Trishelle, Bergie, MJ or Kate. With their true target Peter safe thanks to that confusing and awkwardly timed torch ceremony, the women ultimately decide to off… Bergie. (“Not my Bergalicious!“) But did his death create the ripple effect the ladies were hoping for?

More from TVLine

THE CREEPY CABIN RETURNS! | Before we get to the nitty-gritty, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that Alan’s effed up cabin of hell returns this week to torture even more Bravo cast members! The mission is an escape room of sorts, only the exit is down through the cabin’s dark, bug and rat-infested tunnels. Gold and shields are hidden throughout. Unfortunately for the team, MJ, Kate, Phaedra and Shereé can’t stand the insect showers, so they bail out costing the group $4K. But thanks to the duo of Challengers, Trishelle and CT are able to bank $11,000 for the team’s prize pot. (Oh, and Dr. Will is there, which means nothing unless you’re a Big Brother superfan, I guess. Personally, I would’ve rather seen the guy play the game instead of just showing up to give Alan a break.)

PARVATI VS. AND PETER?! | After Trishelle pitches Peter on why she thinks Phaedra is a traitor, Peter meets with Parvati to initiate a truce (and possibly to get her locked in on Trishelle’s target). Despite the fact that the former Bachelor still thinks Parvati’s a traitor, Parvati finds it worth her while to work with her enemy if it’ll take some of the heat off of her. But if Peter can guide the group toward Phaedra this week, there’s always next time to out Parvati, right? (Keep your friends close, etc.)

Story continues

AN ACTING MASTERCLASS | Next, Parvati pulls John aside for a conversation where she turns on the waterworks and feigns every emotion in the book. She tells him when she’s attacked, she tends to get “icy” and wall herself off, all while choking back “tears.” The former Parliament member seems to buy her performance and despite the fact that Parvati’s time has run out in this game — more on that below! — you’ve got to hand it to her. She’s going out swinging.

THE ROUNDTABLE | After Parvati defends herself against the faithfuls’ constant attacks, she’s run out of places to hide. Luckily for her, the savvy Trishelle has quite the case made up against Phaedra, which seems to give the Survivor champ a fighting chance. Phaedra’s twitchy eyes, breakfast reactions and calm demeanor seem to raise more than just Trishelle’s eyebrows. But Phaedra stays calm and defends herself well, telling Trishelle, “I’m not frantic like you.”

Despite her Oscar-award worthy performance, John says that Parvati very well could be a “Duchess of deception.” (Anyone who’s watched just a couple episodes from her Survivor run could tell you that, John.) But after Phaedra outs Peter and Parvati’s earlier conversation about potentially working together, Parvati’s battleship takes a blow and a few minutes later, she is banished from the game at last. (Tear!)

With Phaedra left as the solo traitor, Alan visits her in the turret. Per the rules of the game, she must now send a recruitment letter to one of the remaining faithfuls. Only this time, if he or she doesn’t accept, that player will be automatically murdered. Phaedra elects to woo Kate, but will she accept the offer? Does she really even have a choice?

Surprised by this week’s outcome? Does Phaedra stand a chance at winning this game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Best of TVLine