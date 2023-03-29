London Paddington trains disrupted after trackside fire at Maidenhead

Trains between London and the West are facing disruption all day on Wednesday after a fire broke out by a railway line in Maidenhead.

Firefighters were called to the fire at Maidenhead train station at around 7am, which triggered cancellations as trains were terminated at Reading.

The incident is affecting services running on the Elizabeth line, with severe delays being reported between Hayes & Harlington and Reading on Wednesday afternoon, and minor delays between Whitechapel and Abbey Wood.

Great Western Railway (GWR) said services between Paddington and Reading will be disrupted until the end of the day.

A spokesperson said: “Two of four lines have reopened, however, services between Reading and Paddington may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.”

Fire next to the railway line just outside Maidenhead being extinguished pic.twitter.com/JbzNlkt5SW — Tim Miller (@timmiIIer) March 29, 2023

Services between Hereford and Worcester Shrub Hill, and Marlow and Maidenhead are also experiencing cancellations.

A statement on National Rail’s website said: “A fire next to the track at Maidenhead means that all lines are blocked. Trains running between Reading and Slough may be cancelled, delayed by up to 50 minutes or revised.

“Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

Photos from the scene showed the fire burning immediately beside the track in Maidenhead, around 30 miles west of the capital, while footage captured by one passerby appeared to show the blaze being extinguished.

NO TRAINS RUNNING Reading to Paddington because of a trackside fire nr Maidenhead @GWRHelp @BBCBerkshire pic.twitter.com/YNtTqw582n — Marc Brunel-Walker (@MBrunelWalker) March 29, 2023

Network Rail said it was investigating the cause of the fire, but that it was “too early to speculate”.

A spokesperson for Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Slough, Maidenhead and Windsor fire stations were sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival, crews discovered an electrical fire alongside the railway. Using a dry powder hose reel, firefighters extinguished the fire.”

Passengers are being allowed to use their tickets on alternative routes. For more information, visit the National Rail website.