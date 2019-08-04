Training camp? What training camp? Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield shotguns beer during Indians game

Baker Mayfield may be in training camp for the upcoming NFL campaign, but that did not stop the Browns quarterback shotgunning a beer at a baseball game on Saturday.

Mayfield was in attendance as the Indians took on the Angels at Progressive Field and made the most of his time on the big screen when cameras honed in on him.

The 24-year-old was thrown a beer and made light work of busting open the can before downing it in one.

The crowd expressed their delight and Mayfield riled them up further by exhibiting his Francisco Lindor jersey, with the Indians going on seal a 7-2 win.

Earlier in 2019, several NFL quarterbacks — including Patriots great Tom Brady — went viral on social media when they filmed themselves chugging beer.