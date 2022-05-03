Trainer Asmussen seeks Derby breakthrough with Epicenter

  • Trainer Steve Asmussen watches as Kentucky Derby entrant Epicenter works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 7. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    1/6

    Kentucky Derby Horse Racing

    Trainer Steve Asmussen watches as Kentucky Derby entrant Epicenter works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 7. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Exercise rider Wilson Fabian rides Epicenter, through his timed workout, running five furlongs beside workmate Alejandro ridden by Eddie Martin Jr., at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Hall of Famer trainer Steve Asmussen is poised to finally add the Kentucky Derby to his resume with contender Epicenter as the highlight of a career that has also involved accusations of animal abuse. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
    2/6

    Kentucky Derby Asmussen Moment Horse Racing

    Exercise rider Wilson Fabian rides Epicenter, through his timed workout, running five furlongs beside workmate Alejandro ridden by Eddie Martin Jr., at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Hall of Famer trainer Steve Asmussen is poised to finally add the Kentucky Derby to his resume with contender Epicenter as the highlight of a career that has also involved accusations of animal abuse. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Epicenter, left, and exercise rider Wilson Fabian ride off the track to trainer Steve Asmussen's stable beside assistant trainer Scott Blasi, right, after running his timed workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The Hall of Famer trainer is poised to finally add the Kentucky Derby to his resume with contender Epicenter as the highlight of a career that has also involved accusations of animal abuse. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
    3/6

    Kentucky Derby Asmussen Moment Horse Racing

    Epicenter, left, and exercise rider Wilson Fabian ride off the track to trainer Steve Asmussen's stable beside assistant trainer Scott Blasi, right, after running his timed workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The Hall of Famer trainer is poised to finally add the Kentucky Derby to his resume with contender Epicenter as the highlight of a career that has also involved accusations of animal abuse. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Epicenter, right, and exercise rider Wilson Fabian run five furlongs beside workmate Alejandro ridden by Eddie Martin Jr., left, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Hall of Famer trainer Steve Asmussen is poised to finally add the Kentucky Derby to his resume with contender Epicenter as the highlight of a career that has also involved accusations of animal abuse. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
    4/6

    Kentucky Derby Asmussen Moment Horse Racing

    Epicenter, right, and exercise rider Wilson Fabian run five furlongs beside workmate Alejandro ridden by Eddie Martin Jr., left, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Hall of Famer trainer Steve Asmussen is poised to finally add the Kentucky Derby to his resume with contender Epicenter as the highlight of a career that has also involved accusations of animal abuse. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Epicenter is bathed by groom Fernando Ramirez, left, as barn foreman Julio Villaseca holds his reins after his timed workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Hall of Famer trainer Steve Asmussen is poised to finally add the Kentucky Derby to his resume with contender Epicenter as the highlight of a career that has also involved accusations of animal abuse. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
    5/6

    Kentucky Derby Asmussen Moment Horse Racing

    Epicenter is bathed by groom Fernando Ramirez, left, as barn foreman Julio Villaseca holds his reins after his timed workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Hall of Famer trainer Steve Asmussen is poised to finally add the Kentucky Derby to his resume with contender Epicenter as the highlight of a career that has also involved accusations of animal abuse. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kentucky Derby hopeful Epicenter is guided by barn foreman Julio Villaseca at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Hall of Famer trainer Steve Asmussen is poised to finally add the Kentucky Derby to his resume with contender Epicenter as the highlight of a career that has also involved accusations of animal abuse. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
    6/6

    Kentucky Derby Asmussen Moment Horse Racing

    Kentucky Derby hopeful Epicenter is guided by barn foreman Julio Villaseca at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Hall of Famer trainer Steve Asmussen is poised to finally add the Kentucky Derby to his resume with contender Epicenter as the highlight of a career that has also involved accusations of animal abuse. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trainer Steve Asmussen watches as Kentucky Derby entrant Epicenter works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 7. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Exercise rider Wilson Fabian rides Epicenter, through his timed workout, running five furlongs beside workmate Alejandro ridden by Eddie Martin Jr., at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Hall of Famer trainer Steve Asmussen is poised to finally add the Kentucky Derby to his resume with contender Epicenter as the highlight of a career that has also involved accusations of animal abuse. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
Epicenter, left, and exercise rider Wilson Fabian ride off the track to trainer Steve Asmussen's stable beside assistant trainer Scott Blasi, right, after running his timed workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The Hall of Famer trainer is poised to finally add the Kentucky Derby to his resume with contender Epicenter as the highlight of a career that has also involved accusations of animal abuse. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
Epicenter, right, and exercise rider Wilson Fabian run five furlongs beside workmate Alejandro ridden by Eddie Martin Jr., left, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Hall of Famer trainer Steve Asmussen is poised to finally add the Kentucky Derby to his resume with contender Epicenter as the highlight of a career that has also involved accusations of animal abuse. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
Epicenter is bathed by groom Fernando Ramirez, left, as barn foreman Julio Villaseca holds his reins after his timed workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Hall of Famer trainer Steve Asmussen is poised to finally add the Kentucky Derby to his resume with contender Epicenter as the highlight of a career that has also involved accusations of animal abuse. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
Kentucky Derby hopeful Epicenter is guided by barn foreman Julio Villaseca at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Hall of Famer trainer Steve Asmussen is poised to finally add the Kentucky Derby to his resume with contender Epicenter as the highlight of a career that has also involved accusations of animal abuse. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GARY B. GRAVES
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Steve Asmussen
    Steve Asmussen
    American Thoroughbred racehorse trainer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Steve Asmussen is caught off guard when asked about his achievements, mainly because he’s too focused on training horses to reflect.

And the fun he’s had doing so keeps him driven to attain more success.

Such as winning his first Kentucky Derby to add to a resume that includes Triple Crown victories in the Preakness (twice) and Belmont Stakes. Having seen a signature moment painfully slip away in the stretch at Churchill Downs in 2011, the 56-year-old smiled when reminiscing about the close call that keeps him motivated to chase racing’s signature jewel.

“I’ve said that I know what it feels like to think you’re going to win it while it’s running,” he said, recalling Nehro being within reach of leader Shackleford 11 years ago before Animal Kingdom overtook both in the stretch for the victory.

“When it was running, I didn’t pick up visually Animal Kingdom coming. Watching the race at the one-eighth pole, I thought he (Nehro) was about to win the Derby, you know? So, I’ve had unbelievably thrilling moments without the trophy.”

North America’s winningest trainer (9,727 victories entering Tuesday) and two-time Eclipse Award winner goes for that milestone victory Saturday after two second-place finishes and two thirds in 23 Derby starts. Yet his long, storied career has been tainted by allegations of animal abuse.

The New York State Gaming Commission fined Asmussen $10,000 in November 2015 for administering the hormone thyroxine to horses at Saratoga within 48 hours of racing, a violation of state regulations. His discipline followed an undercover probe and video by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals that accused the trainer and workers of mistreating horses.

Other more serious abuse allegations against Asmussen lodged by the animal rights group were unfounded, the commission decided, before enacting drug rule changes. The trainer felt that outcome vindicated his care for horses.

“If anything, it proved that we follow the rules,” Asmussen said. “It erased any criticism of us going forward.”

The Texas-based trainer who was inducted into racing's Hall of Fame in 2016 is optimistic about Epicenter’s Derby prospects this weekend, even as the 7-2 second choice behind favorite Zandon (3-1). The colt’s odds are due to his draw of the No. 3 post position — which has yielded just five winners since the starting gate was implemented in 1930 — that challenges the Derby trail points leader to break quickly to avoid being bunched in a pack before the first turn.

Asmussen points to Epicenter’s growth during impressive victories in the Risen Star Stakes and Louisiana Derby. Not to mention consistent training runs since arriving at Churchill Downs in mid-April. His unbeaten filly Echo Zulu is a 4-1 third choice in Friday’s Kentucky Oaks, positioning Asmussen for a potential sweep if everything falls right.

Even before the draw, Epicenter’s co-owner, Ron Winchell, said Winchell Thoroughbreds’ longtime trainer was leaving nothing up to chance.

“I’ve never seen a trainer that has an attention to detail that he has,” Winchell said, citing Asmussen familiarizing the horse with the 20-horse starting gate.

“You don’t want them to be there for the first time on Derby day looking around and seeing what’s new around them," Winchell said. "Stuff like that is what makes Steve different, and there’s no stone left unturned with him.”

Four-time Derby-winning trainer D. Wayne Lukas added: “He is just too good a horseman to not get one. This year, I think he quietly feels like he’s got the best chance so far.”

No matter the outcome on Saturday, Asmussen simply will look forward to what the next race brings. That approach is why he recalls disappointments fondly and downplays the accolades, neither of which matter when there are more races to run.

“You have a bad week or a bad run or a bad month, you still get to line up even,” Asmussen said. “You win four or five in a row, you’re not going to get a head start.

“On this day, this moment, you prove it, and people talking about what’s going on has zero bearing. You’ve got to do it again.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • Ducks begin life after Getzlaf with 4-year playoff drought

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf's retirement from the Anaheim Ducks signals the start of a new era, both for the star center and for the organization he's leaving behind. While Getzlaf works on his golf game and increases his family time, the Ducks hope next year is when they'll finally be contenders again. “I feel like we're making the progress, even if it's not always coming through in the results,” Getzlaf said. “There's better days ahead for this franchise, and I'm going to be happy to s

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Why the Raptors didn't utilize bench players more

    Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri discusses whether or not Toronto needs a traditional center, why Nick Nurse didn't give more minutes to a few developing bench players and skills they could aim to acqiure through free agency. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif