Train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters now, Biden urged

Ukrainian pilots should be trained on F-16s from “today”, top Republicans have told Joe Biden.

Lindsey Graham, a Republican senator for South Carolina, called on the Biden administration urgently to begin training Ukrainians on fighter jets in order to provide the country with the planes as soon as possible.

Mr Graham said that US lawmakers attending the Munich Security Conference were in “virtually unanimous belief” that the US should provide F-16 training, and that he believes President Biden’s decision on the issue is “imminent”.

It comes after Rishi Sunak vowed to help other countries send fighter jets to Ukraine at the conference on Saturday.

The British Prime Minister said the UK could facilitate Volodymyr Zelensky's plea for “wings”, while resisting committing sending any British aircraft to Ukraine.

Mr Sunak explained that the UK would be willing to “provide a system to any country that is able to provide Ukraine with fighter jets right now”.

He has already pledged to train fighter jet pilots, as well as soldiers, as part of the UK’s training mission to Ukraine. However, a date for when this training regime will begin has not been set.

The Government said this training was “to ensure Ukraine can defend its skies well into the future”.

It said the training would ensure pilots were able to fly sophisticated NATO-standard fighter jets in the future and that as part of the UK’s long-term capability investment, it will work with Ukraine and international allies to coordinate collective support to meet Ukraine’s defensive needs.

Meanwhile Mr Graham also urged President Biden not to be cautious or fearful of aggravating Moscow.

“Don’t worry about provoking [Vladimir] Putin, worry about beating him,” he said in an interview with ABCnetwork on Sunday.

He said Washington should designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism following Vice President Kamala Harris’s remarks in Munich declaring Russia has committed crimes against humanity.

“You have to have actions consistent with that statement,” he said. The senator said Ms Harris’ comments in Germany were particularly poignant given the historical context. “We're talking about the Vice President of the United States declaring that Russia is involved in crimes against humanity — in Germany of all places, you know, echoes of World War II," he said.

"How can you say that, and she is correct, and not give the victim of the crime against humanity the defensive weapons they need to stop the crime?”

His comments echoed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who urged allies to provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs and not worried that such support could be seen as “escalatory”.

Mr Stoltenberg told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday: “We must give Ukraine what they need to win and prevail as a sovereign, independent nation in Europe.” He warned that supporting Ukraine was not only “the morally right thing to do,” but it is in “our own security interest”.

Mr Stoltenberg warned that Mr Putin was “not planning for peace” and was instead working on “new offensives” as he planned for “more war”.

Meanwhile, Mr Graham also warned that he was concerned with the US intelligence assessment that China was considering providing deadly weapons to Russia for its war effort. He said “that would change everything, forever".

“If you jump on the Putin train now, you're dumber than dirt. It would be like buying a ticket on the Titanic after you saw the movie. Don't do this,” Mr Graham warned. “The most catastrophic thing that could happen to US-China relationship, in my opinion, is for China to give lethal weapons to Putin.”