If you train them, film and TV productions will continue to come to Sudbury

As film and television productions continue to flock to Sudbury, a new training program is providing training sessions to grow the behind-the-scenes workforce.

Facilitated by Cultural Industries Ontario North (CION) with REEL CANADA, the Northern Ontario Film Crew Training Sessions provide free training to Northern Ontario residents looking to start a career in film and television production.

"Northern Ontario's film and television production industry has made major leaps and gained worldwide attention," said Patrick O'Hearn, associate executive director of CION. "A trained and skilled workforce that can support the dozens of productions that make their way north each year is vital to our industry success and continued growth."

The program, which began on Jan. 30, includes three weeks of workshops with industry professionals. Sessions provide direct, comprehensive training for the field of production assistant, grip/electrical, and art department.

Training took place both in-person at Northern Ontario Film Studios and online. Similar sessions also took place in North Bay and Sault Ste. Marie.

According to O'Hearn, they're hosting more than 70 training sessions, with 160 individual registrants.

"Across Canada, we are seeing that production workers are in high demand and often hard to come by, especially during peak production season" said O'Hearn. "This ambitious program will immediately fill workforce-related gaps and support the career progression of emerging talent."

Adric Cluff, a participant from Sudbury, said the program has provided an opportunity to understand the inner workings of the industry.

"I've done some stuff as a background actor and a couple of productions around here," he said. "I've seen the production roles in action, but without really knowing the delineation of a day in the life, or how they all work together for the collaborative effort to actually make a movie."

He added that the hands-on experience and collaboration with industry professionals would pay dividends in both a production career and in his own work as an independent filmmaker.

"It's a wealth of information in a very short period of time, and it's going to be very helpful moving forward," he said. "To be able to get that insight has been really invaluable, especially in terms of figuring out where I might fit in getting a job in the film industry."

In recent years, Sudbury has seen a significant increase in the number of local productions. Recent works include Tier A Production's Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, as well as the New Metric Media television series Letterkenny, which has filmed in Sudbury for each of its 11 seasons, and Shoresy.

The industry's growth has become a key economic driver in Sudbury, according to Mayor Paul Lefebvre.

In 2022, 19 productions were filmed in the city, resulting in an economic impact of $18.2 million, the highest since 2017.

“The training offered by CION is allowing the industry leaders to develop new talent while remaining here in the North," said Lefebvre. "We are pleased to support this opportunity.”

The program's other partners include DGC Ontario, IATSE 634, IATSE 411, and IATSE 667, with funding support from REEL CANADA and facilitation and recruitment support from the City of Greater Sudbury.

While sessions wrap up next week, CION hopes to host another session later this year.

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

Mia Jensen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star