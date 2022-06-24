Train strikes: Why haven't they caused more disruption?

Beth Timmins - Business reporter, BBC News
·5 min read
London Bridge station on Thursday
Many stations, including London Bridge, were quiet on Thursday

The rail strikes this week had threatened to bring the country to a halt.

But after two days of industrial action - as well as the knock-on impact on services for the rest of the week - there is little evidence this has happened.

Empty stations, half-full trains to Glastonbury Festival, and broadly similar traffic levels mean that for the most part, it appears to have been business as usual for many people across the country.

However, for those who can't work remotely and city centre businesses which rely on footfall from office workers and commuters, the impact has still been substantial.

Shift to working from home

The pandemic has meant many firms are now geared up to switch to remote working.

According to official figures, 38% of workers now spend some of the week working from home.

One office workspace firm in Cheltenham has seen a 30% upturn in business this week from people booking individual day passes.

Claire Storey
Claire Storey said the rail strikes have been good for her business

Claire Storey, founder of the Workplace Network in Cheltenham, says she has a lot of clients who normally commute once or twice a week but during the strikes were unable to do so, meaning they booked more days at her co-working space.

Office occupancy data across the UK on Tuesday was just 22%, compared to 40% the same day last week, according to workplace technology firm Freespace.

Ben Willmott, head of public policy for HR trade body the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, says more flexible ways of working have helped employees work from home with short notice.

"This takes pressure off the public transport system and reduced services for those who do have to travel to work," he adds.

Pre-pandemic, the rail strikes would have taken more of a toll on Leeds Building Society, but boss Richard Fearon says a 30% reduction in the number of people in the office went "seamlessly".

"In 2019, we only could accommodate about 120 people working from home but now we can accommodate 1,000 wfh and can take these things in our stride," he adds.

No huge spike in traffic

Working from home and the high cost of fuel also seem to have mitigated the impacts on the roads.

The AA says it appears most drivers have been able to go about their journeys "without too much disruption". AA breakdown rates are also slightly lower than usual.

"It looks like the early strike notice has given those who can work from home the chance to continue to do so while those who have to travel to work appear to have planned ahead by setting off early and car-sharing," a spokesperson says.

The AA's data showed some localised congestion close to major events like Glastonbury and Goodwood festivals, but it expected this to ease once festival-goers are on-site.

More drivers are also choosing to car-share, according to Liftshare.com, who are seeing a new member added to their network every minute.

National Highways also said there hadn't been a spike in traffic, with levels down 1% on Tuesday compared to 2019.

Location technology firm TomTom found congestion had increased "only slightly" on Thursday morning across most UK cities compared to the same time a week ago.

Uptick in alternative transport

When people did need to travel, many appear to have turned to other modes of transport.

On the first day of the strike there was a big jump in the number of people using cycle and e-scooter hire in London.

Santander Cycle hires, which typically number about 30,000 per day, jumped to 67,000 hires on Tuesday, Transport for London said. This is the second biggest day for the scheme since it began.

E-scooters in London have had around 6,500 hires per day in June but this jumped to more than 10,000 hires on Tuesday.

A rise in bus use was recorded by National Express, which saw a "significant increase" in enquiries and bookings for strike dates. The firm said all of its services are "very busy" this week, with 70% of seats sold out across its UK-wide network. It anticipates this to hit close to 90% by the week's end.

Meanwhile, Uber said demand in London was up by around 50% on Tuesday. However this reduced significantly on Thursday, which the company said could be an indication of more people working from home.

Many music fans heading to Glastonbury also appear to have heeded advice to travel on other days or find other ways of getting to the festival.

Those travelling from London Paddington on Thursday morning were relieved to find the station was quiet, with plenty of space on trains.

Emptier city centres

With fewer people commuting, businesses based in city centres have been hit by reduced footfall.

High Street footfall was 16.1% lower to 13:00 BSTon Thursday compared with the same day last week, according to retail analysts Springboard.

In central London, the drop from last week was more than double the national average.

Ashley Davis, who runs Morning Sunshine coffee shop at Warwick Parkway station, says the lack of footfall is "really disheartening".

"If this strike action does not get sorted, if the government do not get involved, we are left as collateral damage. Our bills still have to be paid every month," he adds.

Ashley Davis
Ashley Davis says businesses like his need support

So does the lack of impact on many workers mean rail unions have less power to negotiate?

Gemma Dale, a lecturer at Liverpool John Moores University's business school, says with more office workers now able to do their job from home there is less pressure on the government to resolve the dispute than pre-pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested he's willing to wait it out - and has asked people to "stay the course".

But the RMT union at the centre of the dispute has said more rail strikes are "extremely likely" if talks between rail bosses and unions continue to fail.

Ms Dale points out the strike is still causing disruption for those who can't work remotely.

"It is still of course a huge issue to not have an effective rail service running across most of the country."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Biden teams with East Coast governors to boost offshore wind

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Thursday launched a formal partnership with 11 East Coast governors to boost the growing offshore wind industry, a key element of President Joe Biden's plan for climate change. Biden, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and other top administration officials met with governors, wind industry officials and labor leaders Thursday at the White House. The session focused on ways to expand important segments of the offshore industry, including manufacturing facilities,

  • BW Energy: Offer for Golfinho and Camarupim Clusters offshore Brazil approved by Petrobras

    Offer for Golfinho and Camarupim Clusters offshore Brazil approved by Petrobras BW Energy has been notified that the Company’s offer to acquire the Golfinho and Camarupim Clusters offshore Brazil has been approved by the Petrobras Executive Board. The acquisition is expected to add approximately 9,000 barrels of oil per day of oil production from early 2023. The Golfinho Cluster has several proven low risk in-field development opportunities with short lead times and substantial potential long-te

  • No-hit till 8th, M's score 2 in 9th on wild pitches, top A's

    Oakland starter Frankie Montas took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, then reliever A.J. Puk threw a pair of run-scoring wild pitches with two outs in the ninth that gave the Seattle Mariners a 2-1 win over the Athletics on Thursday. The Mariners loaded the bases with three walks and rallied on Puk’s wayward tosses to complete a three-game sweep. Seattle won with two hits, both in the eighth.

  • Owners of candle factory damaged in tornado plan expansion

    The company that operated a Kentucky candle factory leveled by a deadly winter tornado plans to ramp up production with a $33 million investment at a nearby plant, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday. Mayfield Consumer Products LLC, a maker of candles and other home fragrance products, plans to employ more than 500 people full time in the next five years at its factory in Hickory as it builds back production. The company's plant in Mayfield took a direct hit from the tornado that devastated the

  • Florida nabs largest python ever found in state

    The female python was nearly 18ft long (5m) - and was pregnant with an astonishing 122 eggs.

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu beats top-seed in quarterfinals at Wimbledon warmup

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu defeated top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-4, 6-1 in quarterfinal play Thursday at the Bad Homburg Open. The unseeded Andreescu, who has yet to lose a set at the Wimbledon warmup tournament, needed 82 minutes to complete the victory. The 13th-ranked Kasatkina double-faulted six times and won only three of 17 points off her second serve. Andreescu, the world No. 64 from Mississauga, Ont., converted five of six break-point opportunities. Andree

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Kuemper pulled after allowing 5 goals in Avs' 6-2 loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Colorado not only failed to take a stranglehold in the Stanley Cup Final after a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3 Monday night, but also wound up with goaltending questions. Darcy Kuemper, after rarely being tested in a 7-0 win in Game 2 Saturday night that put the Avalanche up 2-0 in the series, was pulled midway through the second after giving up five goals on 22 shots. Kuemper left Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against Edmonton with an upper-body injury and was repl

  • NHL Twitter moment of the year

    Kodak Black's appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game was certainly memorable, while Leon Draisaitl's 'pissy' exchange with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson will go down in the press conference Hall of Fame but which will win the award for NHL Twitter moment of the year?

  • De Grasse has COVID, won't race sprint double this week at track and field nationals

    Andre De Grasse and Damian Warner are among the latest Canadian Olympians to scratch this week's track and field nationals from their competition schedule. De Grasse, the two-time Olympic triple medallist, will not run in the 100 and 200 metres in Langley, B.C., after testing positive for COVID-19 upon his return from France, where he ran a season-best 20.38 seconds in the 200 on Saturday at the Meeting de Paris Diamond League meet. The sprinter from Markham, Ont., is home in Jacksonville, Fla.,

  • Body-checking experience does not protect against concussions and injuries, says U of C study

    A study by the University of Calgary's Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre says despite what may be widely believed — that more body checking experience protects players from injuries and concussions — it discovered the opposite to be true. The three-year research project found 15- to 17-year-old hockey players with three or more years of body checking experience had more than double the injuries and concussions than those with two years or less experience. "This is just further evidence in

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Canada's Prince scores 5th of season as Houston Dash defeat North Carolina Courage

    Canada's Nichelle Prince scored what eventually proved to be the game-winning goal as the Houston Dash defeated the North Carolina Courage 4-3 on Sunday in Cary, N.C. The Ajax, Ont., native scored in the 51st minute of the game, to put her team up 4-1 at the time. It was the 27-year-old's fifth goal of the season, putting her in fourth place among the NWSL's top scorers this season. The forward played 70 minutes, while teammates and fellow Canadian national team members Sophie Schmidt and Allysh

  • NHL Draft: Avalanche's biggest needs, top prospects

    The Colorado Avalanche may be the team of the moment in the NHL, but they'll have to stock up their prospect pool if they want to sustain the success in the long run.

  • Overwatch 2 is finally coming this October

    Here are all the updates about the most famous game from Blizzard: Overwatch 2.

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium