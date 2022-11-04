Train strikes: Series of walkouts from Saturday suspended

Tom Espiner & Katy Austin & Noor Nanji - BBC News
A series of strikes by railway workers planned for 5, 7 and 9 November has been suspended, the RMT union has said.

The RMT, which represents rail workers, said it would now enter "a period of intensive negotiations" with Network Rail and the train operating companies.

But Network Rail warned that the late notice meant services on Saturday would remain "extremely limited", and trains on Monday are likely to be affected.

The strikes had been called in a dispute over pay and conditions.

They involved staff at Network Rail, which employs signalling workers across England, Scotland and Wales, as well as staff at 14 rail companies.

The action had been expected to have a major impact across the network, with only a fifth of services due to run.

Rugby hit

However, the cancellation of the strikes has come "too late" for thousands of rugby fans travelling to Cardiff for the Wales v New Zealand autumn international, Network Rail Wales said.

There will be fewer trains before the game, and none leaving Cardiff after it has finished.

ScotRail will only run a skeleton service on Saturday, with the rail operator warning of significant disruption to its services. Only 11 of its routes will remain open.

And a London Underground strike planned for Thursday, 10 November is still set to go ahead.

'Pay promise'

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the threat of strike action "has made the rail employers see sense".

"We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.

"Our priority is our members, and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions."

He added that there had been "the promise of an offer" on pay from the rail operating companies.

Mr Lynch also warned that if the union felt the need to take strike action during the next six months, it would still do so.

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail's chief negotiator, welcomed the suspension of the strike but said: "The very late notice means that services for tomorrow cannot be reinstated and will remain extremely limited." Services on Monday are also likely to be disrupted, he added.

He said Network Rail "look forward to getting back round the table with all our trades unions early next week to see if the progress made this week can be built on, and a resolution found."

Network Rail continues to advise passengers to check before they travel, and to only travel by rail if absolutely necessary on Saturday and Monday.

Mark Harper, the UK's new transport secretary, said that the suspension of the strike action was "a positive development for passengers up and down the country".

But he cautioned that the very late notice means "there will still be significant disruption across the network tomorrow and into Monday".

He added that calling off the latest strikes has given negotiations between unions and employers a "better chance of success".

'Relying on volunteers'

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train companies, said that it was "positive" that the RMT had "stepped back from the brink", but that passengers should still only travel if necessary on Saturday and Monday.

"We remain committed to intensive negotiations to agree the reforms needed to improve reliability, deliver a pay rise for our people and get the industry back on a sustainable financial footing," it said.

Rosters for drivers are typically agreed a week in advance, and so the "short notice cancellation" of the strikes "means that train driver availability will inevitably be very challenging and rely primarily on volunteers", the RDG added.

The suspension of the strikes is a significant development.

It's the first time in the RMT's long-running dispute that a strike has been called off to make further talks easier, although another transport union, the TSSA, had already called off November action so discussions could continue.

The announcement has been made 11 days before a fresh RMT strike ballot is due to close on 15 November.

The union's general secretary Mick Lynch previously told the BBC that the union expected a new mandate that would last until the middle of next year if needed.

