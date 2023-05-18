Train strikes: RMT members to walk out again on 2 June

RMT union members picket in June 2022

RMT members have said they will stage a fresh strike on 2 June in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and working conditions.

The industrial action will affect 14 train companies bringing further travel disruption to much of the rail network.

The strike will see 20,000 train managers, caterers and station staff all walk off the job.

It will signal an extended period of stoppages - with three strikes over a four day period.

The RMT's Mick Lynch said: "Ministers cannot just wish this dispute away."