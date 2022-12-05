Train strikes: RMT boss Mick Lynch announces new Christmas walkout in fresh blow to travellers

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), speaks to the media outside the Houses of Parliament on Friday, December 2 (PA)

RMT boss Mick Lynch has announced a fresh strike over Christmas in a further blow to beleaguered travellers as he confirmed existing walkouts planned over the festive period would go ahead.

General Secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union told a press conference on Monday evening the new strike would go ahead from the evening of Christmas Eve to the morning of January 27th.

âAll the strike action that weâve got planned in December....will go ahead as planned, as will the action in January,â he added.

The union said that talks with train operators and Network Rail ended without a resolution.

âI am sure the travelling public will be really disappointed and irritated and angry,â Mr Lynch said.

But he said the current offer is âextremely detrimentalâ to his members.

Meanwhile, Mr Lynch also announced a new pay offer will be put to RMT members in a referendum with a recommendation to reject. The referendum will close at noon on Monday, December 12, he said.

A separate offer by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) - backdating a 4% pay rise for 2022 with the same again next year - has already been rejected by the RMT.

Downing Street on Monday urged Mr Lynch to reconsider the unionâs strike plans for the festive period, saying there was âstill timeâ to avoid industrial action.

But the RMT said the offer was conditional on accepting vast changes to working practices, huge job losses, driver-only operated (DOO) trains on all companies and the closure of ticket offices.

The Government is bracing for a winter of discontent with walkouts planned across the public sector. Nurses will strike at dozens of hospitals across the UK on December 15 and 20, with ambulance drivers and Border Force officials also set to stage industrial action over the festive period.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering fresh legislation to curb the impact of industrial action by imposing a minimum level of service on strike days.