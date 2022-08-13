Train strikes: Passengers warned of more disruption as drivers walk out

Becky Morton - Business reporter, BBC News
·4 min read
Departures board at Glasgow station
Departures board at Glasgow station

Passengers are being warned to expect severe disruption as train services are hit by more strikes.

Some 6,500 train drivers at nine rail companies, who are members of the Aslef union, are staging their latest 24-hour walkout in a dispute over pay.

There have been several rail strikes this summer, with unions calling for pay increases more in line with the rising cost of living.

But rail companies said they could only fund a pay rise through reform.

Avanti West Coast, Southeastern, CrossCountry, London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway are running no Saturday services at all, while other operators will have an extremely limited service.

Transport for London has also advised passengers there will be no service on the entire London Overground network - which is operated by Arriva Rail London, whose drivers are part of the strike.

The other operators affected by the strike are Great Western, Greater Anglia, LNER and Hull Trains.

Train companies not involved in the strikes will be running services, but these are expected to be busy.

London Euston and Birmingham New Street are among the stations that will be closed on Saturday.

The disruption is expected to spill over into Sunday morning - so passengers are being urged to check with their operator and consider starting their journey later in the day.

Events including Coldplay's second night at Wembley Stadium and Premier League games in Manchester, London, Birmingham and Brighton will be affected by the disruption, with thousands of travelling fans having had to make other arrangements.

Passengers are being advised to check before they travel and allow extra time for their journeys.

Phoebe Clifford, 20, was planning to travel by train from her home in Canterbury to London for a Rex Orange County gig on Saturday with her boyfriend.

However, the pair now have no way of getting there as no services are running. It means they will lose the £100 they spent on the concert tickets.

She booked the tickets back in February as a birthday treat and had been looking forward to the gig for months.

"I can't sell my tickets because it's too late. I was looking to book a hotel in case I could go down tonight, and I can't do that either because they're all fully booked," she told the BBC. "It's been an absolute nightmare."

Phoebe said she had been affected by every single train strike this year but still had sympathy for the workers and felt they deserved better pay.

Karim Ullah, who owns an Indian restaurant in Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex, will also be impacted.

One of his chefs normally travels to work from London by train but no services are running on Saturday.

"It really makes life such a misery because Saturday is one of our busiest, if not the busiest evening," he said.

Mr Ullah is also worried about last-minute cancellations from customers who were planning to travel by train as this happened during previous strikes.

Karim Ullah
Karim Ullah is worried the strikes will have an impact on footfall at his restaurant

Passengers with advance, off-peak or anytime tickets affected by the strike on 13 August can use their ticket either the day before, or up to and including Tuesday, 16 August. Passengers can also change their tickets to travel on an alternate date, or get a refund if their train is cancelled or rescheduled.

Season ticket holders who choose not to travel can claim compensation through the delay repay scheme.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said drivers did not want to strike but unless the deadlock was broken there was a "big possibility" of more walkouts.

The union is also balloting drivers at Chiltern Railways, Northern Trains and TransPennine Express for strikes, with the results due later this month.

Members of the RMT and TSSA unions are also striking on 18 and 20 August, while industrial action will be taken on 19 August by London Underground and London bus drivers.

Mr Whelan told the BBC the government was not allowing train companies to offer a pay rise of more than 2%.

But the Department for Transport said it was "entirely false" to claim the government was blocking negotiations.

"We have said from the outset we urge the unions and industry to agree a deal that is fair for railway staff, passengers and taxpayers," the department said.

It said rail workers had seen above average pay increases over the past decade, with their wages increasing by around 25% from £35,000 in 2011 to £44,000 in 2021. It added that rail staff pay rises must be "fair and in line with the wider public sector".

Steve Montgomery, chairman of the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train companies, said it was positive news that Aslef had agreed to meet them next week.

He told the BBC companies wanted to offer a pay rise to workers but revenue had fallen since the pandemic.

Mr Montgomery added that reforms were needed to terms and conditions, to save money by allowing staff to be more productive during their working hours.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin

    TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result. Melissa Leavitt, of Colby in far western Kansas, requested the recount and declined to comment to reporters Friday evening, citing work obligations. But she said on an online site raising funds for a recount

  • Ukraine war: Longer-range missiles sent by UK and US are making Russia change tactics

    New longer-range missiles, given to Ukraine by the UK and US in recent weeks, are forcing Russia to change tactics and are swinging the momentum in Ukraine's favour, Sky News has been told. Oleksiy Danilov, the Head of Ukraine's National Security Council, said Russian soldiers are now in "a desperate state".

  • California zoo welcomes 'adorable' baby pudu

    STORY: The mother pudu, Riley, gave birth on Sunday, August 7. She had been on an injectable form of birth control, which does wear off over time, said lead keeper Andrea Dougall.“We weren’t totally surprised. We had a feeling that it might be coming,” said Dougall, who was on shift on Sunday and noticed Riley making birthing movements in the exhibit.Riley had been looking a bit heavier as of late, Dougall added.The zoo keeps some animals on birth control to give zookeepers more opportunity to observe and learn about a species prior to it breeding. The pudu is a relatively new animal at the Oakland Zoo, so zookeepers wanted to be ready and have a safe habitat prepared for the species when they did begin to breed.Southern Pudus reside in temperate rainforests and deciduous forests, according to the zoo. They’re also found in southern Chile and southwestern Argentina.Dougall said so far everything has been normal for the newborn, which has yet to be named.

  • All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 4 Children

    Learn more about Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward

  • 21,000 fish die in 'catastrophic failure' at UC Davis facility studying threatened species

    The fish, which died of chlorine exposure, included green and white sturgeon and chinook salmon that were being studied at the facility.

  • Idaho Supreme Court won't block strict abortion bans

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho's strict abortion bans will be allowed to take effect while legal challenges over the laws play out in court, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled on Friday. A doctor and a regional Planned Parenthood affiliate sued the state earlier this year over three anti-abortion laws, all of which were designed to take effect this year now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. Under the ruling, a near-total criminalizing all abortions — but allowing doctors to defend th

  • ‘If they can’t make it, none of them will.’ These Idaho salmon may hold key to survival

    For millions of years, Idaho’s salmon have adapted to fires and storms, but dams pose a devastating challenge.

  • Some Nova Scotia students facing 'desperate' situation amid housing crisis

    Victoria Gibbs is used to getting emails from first-year students excited about arriving at the University of King's College in Halifax, and what orientation will look like. But these days, Gibbs' inbox as student union president is full of "pretty desperate" questions about where they can live. "I've never seen a situation like this in the four years that I've been at King's," Gibbs said Friday. She said the current dire situation appears to be due to rising rents, mixed with the ongoing housin

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Canadian Rory (Red King) MacDonald gets new opponent on eve of PFL semifinal

    Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald has a new opponent for Saturday's Professional Fighters League semifinal in the wake of Russian Magomed Umalatov's inability to get a visa to enter Britain. MacDonald (23-9-1) and Umalatov (12-0-0) were slated to meet in the main event of the PFL playoff card at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, with the winner advancing to the final with the 170-pound title and a US$1-million payday on the line. But on Thursday, the PFL said Umalatov and fellow

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat