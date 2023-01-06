Train strikes latest LIVE: London commuters suffer fourth straight day of chaos as RMT launches new 48-hour walkout

Southeastern trains in sidings at Ramsgate station in Kent during a strike by train drivers on Thursday (PA)

Rail passengers are facing a fourth consecutive day of travel disruption on Friday as RMT union members launch a fresh 48-hour walkout.

The strike at Network Rail and 14 train operators means only around 20% of normal services will run with trains starting later and finishing earlier.

The walkout is again hitting key TfL services in London with severe delays to Elizabeth Line trains running between Paddington and Reading and Liverpool Street and Shenfield.

The London Overground is also severely affected while the District and Bakerloo lines are part suspended.

The action follows a stoppage on Thursday by train drivers in the Aslef union which caused widespread disruption.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan has warned it was “inevitable” that further strikes would be held unless the deadlock was broken.

He suggested strikes could escalate, saying train drivers wanted to go “harder and faster” after years of not receiving a pay rise.

Talks are expected to be held early next week, but unions continue to accuse the Government of blocking a deal.

Labour criticises Government plan to crack down on strikes

07:25 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Labour has criticised the Government’s plans to curb strike action, suggesting it is reaching for a “legislative weapon” for political reasons.

Shadow Treasury minister Pat McFadden told BBC Breakfast this morning: “The Government, by reaching for legislation in the middle of this series of disputes, is striking a pause when it should be striking a deal, and the way out of this current series of disputes is to negotiate, not to legislate.

“No-one wants to see these strikes. They are causing ongoing significant disruption for the public.

“The way to resolve them at the end of the day is to negotiate a deal that will get the railways running again, get the nurses back to work and get the people back to work in the other sectors where industrial action is taking place.

“This legislation, even if it was enacted, it wouldn’t have an impact on these current disputes.

“So, you wonder why, other than for political reasons, the Government is reaching for a legislative weapon which its own Secretary of State says wouldn’t work in the context of the current disputes.”

Last trains to and from London will be ‘extremely busy’, passengers warned

07:00 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Southeastern is urging people to “travel on an earlier train if possible” this evening, warning last trains to and from London will be “extremely busy”.

Due to strike action affecting Southeastern services, the last trains today are expected to be extremely busy

Please make plans to travel on an earlier train if possible

🌐 More info: https://t.co/N991PKKQXO #RailStrike pic.twitter.com/94k3wrTbBw — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) January 6, 2023

Meanwhile Great Western Rail advised people to check times of last trains carefully before travelling, warning some services will finish earlier than usual.

Industrial action update - Friday 6 January



Some services will finish earlier than usual so please check the times of the last trains carefully before you travel.



For up to date information and to plan your journey go to https://t.co/TmQgPhF9av pic.twitter.com/qnHEQkTMtN — GWR (@GWRHelp) January 6, 2023

Fourth day of travel disruption begins

06:45 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning, and welcome to the Standard’s live blog.

Throughout the day we’ll be bringing you everything you need to know as thousands of rail workers walk out in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions, bringing a fourth consecutive day of travel disruption.

Services will be crippled by Friday’s walkout by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators.

Follow along for all the latest updates.