Train strikes latest LIVE: London commuters suffering fresh travel misery as Aslef walkout hits key services

Aslef General Secretary Mick Whelan joins rail workers on the picket line outside Euston station at an earlier strike on February 1 (PA)

London commuters are suffering fresh travel disruption as train drivers staged their latest strike in a long-running pay dispute.

Members of the drivers’ union Aslef walked out at more than a dozen train operators, crippling services into the capital on Friday.

The union has described a 4 per cent pay offer as “risible and obviously unacceptable”.

Southeastern and Southern are among the companies running no services while no Gatwick Express trains will be operating either.

Travellers face more misery on Saturday when members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) stage their latest strike on the day of the Eurovision Song Contest final in Liverpool.

Two more Aslef strikes are being held on May 31 and June 31 - the day of the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Two days of strike action begins

06:46 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Rail passengers are facing fresh travel disruption on Friday as strikes begin at more than a dozen train operators - followed by a day of industrial action by other rail staff on Saturday.

The double-whammy of walkouts will first see members of the drivers’ union Aslef will walk out on Friday in a long-running dispute over pay.

We’ll be bringing you all you need to know throughout the day. Follow along for all the latest updates.