Train strikes: Dates of September walkouts and which operators are affected

James Warrington
·5 min read
Summer travel chaos endured by commuters is due to extend into the autumn with two September rail strikes involving train drivers and staff announced by union bosses after a wave of action over June, July and August.

Aslef, which represents 96pc of train drivers in England, Scotland and Wales, has set a strike date for Thursday, September 15 in a row over pay before another rail strike hits commuters on Monday, September 26. That action, coordinated by the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA), will occur on the same day as the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

Meanwhile, hundreds of TSSA workers have backed a separate walkout, making more travel disruption likely.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers Union (RMT) has also issued a warning of more Tube strike action as staff remain at loggerheads with train bosses over workers’ pay and pensions.

It comes after a summer rocked by rail strike chaos, with eight train strikes hitting passengers across national services as well as the London Underground.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest strikes.

What days are the train strikes happening?

Aslef members will walk out on Thursday September 15.

TSSA workers will walk out for 24 hours from midday on Monday September 26 until midday on Tuesday September 27.

Union bosses are yet to confirm dates for the strikes on TransPennine Express and West Midlands Trains.

Which train operators will be affected?

The new train strikes will impact many of the same operators that staged a walkout earlier in August.

Aslef members at 12 companies – Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry; Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground, Northern Trains, Southeastern, TransPennine Express, and West Midlands Trains – will strike on September 15.

Members of infrastructure owner Network Rail will strike on September 26, alongside the following train companies: Avanti West Coast, c2c, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, LNER and Southeastern.

Separately, TSSA members at TransPennine Express and West Midlands Trains have voted in favour of strike action.

What are workers striking over?

Aslef members are walking out over wages. Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said the train companies have “forced our hand.”

He said: “We want the companies – which are making big profits, and paying their chief executives enormous salaries and bonuses – to make a proper pay offer to help our members keep up with the increase in the cost of living. That’s why we are calling on the companies today to do the right thing.”

TSSA members are striking over pay, job security and conditions.

The union said it was pushing for a revised pay deal for staff after rejecting an “insulting” 2pc offer earlier in the summer.

Manuel Cortes, TSSA general secretary, has called for the Government to allow train operating companies to return to the negotiating table.

Mr Cortes blamed Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who he said was “stopping DfT train operating companies from making a revised, meaningful offer”.

He added: “Frankly, he either sits across the negotiating table with our union or gets out of the way to allow railway bosses to freely negotiate with us, as they have done in the past.

“The reason for the current impasse lies squarely at Shapps’ door and passengers are paying a high price for his incompetence and intransigence.”

Talks between TSSA and Network Rail over a possible settlement are still ongoing.

Will there be more Tube strikes in 2022?

More London Underground disruption is likely as a pay row between Transport for London (TfL) and union RMT rolls on.

The RMT warned on August 31 that more Tube strikes could occur, as it complained workers’ pay and pensions were at risk in a funding deal with the Government designed to secure Transport for London’s operations until 2024.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This deal negotiated in secret by TfL and government ministers will likely see our members’ pensions attacked and further pay restraint in the future, coupled with driverless trains.

“Grant Shapps’ attack on Tube workers would be unacceptable at any time but in an escalating cost of living crisis it is shameful and will be resisted through further strike action.

“TfL need to stand up to Grant Shapps and demand a deal that serves all the people of London and addresses the real concerns of London transport workers who keep the capital running.”

Can I get a refund or travel on another service if my train is cancelled?

According to consumer group Which?, the process differs based on which train company someone is travelling with, and customers can “only claim compensation during a rail strike for a delay based on the replacement or emergency timetable for train or replacement bus services”.

What is the Government doing about it?

The Government has already threatened new minimum service requirements that would require a certain number of trains to run during a strike. However, ministers have warned it could take months to draw up the new laws.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, has previously condemned the strikes.

"On a salary of almost £60,000, it isn't fair for train drivers to hurt those on lower wages with more walkouts," he wrote on Twitter.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.

