Train strikes: All the dates in January 2023

An information sheet displayed at Kings Cross station in London, on January 2, 2023, advises the public on strike action on National Railways - ISABEL INFANTES/AFP

Britain has been battling its toughest run of rail strikes in years, as commuters this week were facing fresh travel disruption ahead of expected law changes to curb walk-outs.

Only around one in five trains are expected to be running on Friday, as rail workers in the RMT union begun a second 48-hour strike this week. The series of walk-outs have meant train services have been crippled throughout the week when millions of commuters are heading back to work.

It comes as Rishi Sunak looks to bring forward minimum service legislation to blunt the impact of strikes. Under the plans, employers would be able to enforce a basic degree of coverage in key public sectors including rail, health and education during strike action and sack those who refuse to turn up to work when ordered to.

The RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has been critical of the moves, this week saying they would make industrial action worse. He has also lashed out at the approach taken by employers during talks, and last month said it was unfortunate that the union had been “compelled to take this action due to the continuing intransigence of the employers”.

When are the next train strike dates?

Trains will stop running between 2am on the strike day to 2am on the following day on strike days, meaning disruption is expected even on days when there are no walk-outs.

The RMT kicked off its second 48-hour strike on January 6, after a week which has also seen one walk-out from workers in the Aslef union on January 5 and another RMT 48-hour strike, meaning Britain has been gripped by five consecutive days of strike action on the railways in the first week of the year.

Taking into account scheduled engineering works and further regional strike action between Christmas and New Year, some lines have been largely out of service since the middle of December.

Nationwide train strike dates

Tuesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 4

Thursday, January 5

Friday January 6

Saturday January 7

On strike days, nearly all operators will be impacted, with around 20pc of trains to run. On the days following a strike – so-called “shoulder days” – timetables will be roughly 60pc of normal.

There is also a new overtime and rest day working ban. The railways typically work on the assumption that staff will work overtime and on rest days. A union ban on this could cause further havoc. Train bosses are assessing the impact and will adjust timetables accordingly.

Which train operators are affected?

Nearly every train line will be impacted in some way.

The strikes are by RMT members at Network Rail and across 13 train operators.

LNER

Northern trains

Avanti West Coast

Southeastern

Cross Country

Chiltern Railways

Greater Anglia

Govia Thameslink (plus Gatwick Express)

London Underground

West Midlands Trains (plus London Northwestern Railway)

Great Western Railway

Transpennine Express

The action against the operators is overshadowed by the RMT walkouts at Network Rail - and in particular by signal workers.

Network Rail has reserves of trained signal workers, but only enough to allow 20pc of normal capacity to run.

Avanti West Coast and East Midlands Railways were impacted by strike action in December.

Can I get a refund if my train is cancelled?

According to National Rail, if a train journey is cancelled, delayed or rescheduled, passengers are entitled to a change or refund from wherever they bought their tickets. Customers, for example, who bought a ticket for January 6 or 7 will be able to use their tickets a day early or up until January 10

Customers with season tickets are able to claim compensation through the delay repay scheme, while National Rail says "weekly season tickets which have not started yet can be refunded, [although] a £10 admin fee may apply".

National Rail's website states: “In the event of your service being affected by strike action, cross-industry ticket acceptance between different train companies and temporary removal of certain ticket restrictions may be made available."

Why are rail workers striking?

Unions are demanding pay rises for their members who are battling soaring inflation. Mick Lynch, head of the RMT, has said the union “will not bow to pressure from the employers and the government to the detriment of our members”.

For RMT, Network Rail has offered a 5pc pay rise this year and 4pc in 2023. The train operating companies said they were waiting for a mandate from the Government for an improved offer.

Working practices

Changes to what have been branded “archaic” working practices are the most contentious issue in the dispute.

Travelling habits have changed following the pandemic. Fewer people commute to work every day. More people are travelling on off-peak trains, after the morning rush hour or on weekends. Demand for business travel is stubbornly much lower than it was before Covid hit.

This means Network Rail and the train operators, whose costs are ultimately borne by taxpayers, must cut costs to balance the books. Part of this can be done by reducing staff numbers. But a large part of it is changing working practices, many of which are a legacy of the days of British Rail and public ownership.

Bosses want to introduce more technology, run teams more efficiently, and end parts of the railway operating in their own silos.

Unions fear this means job cuts are on the cards – and by extension, their power will be weakened.

However, the Government has moved to curb the impact of walk-outs, with the Prime Minister planning to bring in new anti-strike laws which would allow employers to enforce “minimum service levels” during strike action and dismiss staff who refuse to work.

It follows a series of strikes across different sectors, including Royal Mail whose workers caused disruption to Christmas deliveries last month. Read what dates the strikes are being held among postal workers.