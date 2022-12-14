New Year train strikes all but certain to go ahead as talks put on pause

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), foreground, joins the members of rail workers during a strike outside Euston station - Kin Cheung/AP

Train strikes are almost guaranteed to ruin the rest of Christmas and return to work in the New Year as warring bosses and union leaders enter a "cooling off period".

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT), will on Thursday be warned by ministers and rail chiefs that they will not back down in the response to his union’s hardline tactics.

Huw Merriman, the rail minister, is scheduled to meet with Mr Lynch at 5pm alongside representatives from Network Rail and train operators.

Government sources said that the meeting would "take stock" of recent events, which included Monday’s rejection of a 9pc pay rise by Network Rail as well as a separate deal from train operators nearly a fortnight ago.

It is understood that Mr Lynch will be warned that his union risks becoming isolated as Network Rail’s two other unions, the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) and Unite, call off strikes and agree to pay deals that are broadly in line with that rejected by the RMT.

The result of a ballot of TSSA members is due to be announced on Thursday. Bosses expect the majority of the union’s 3,500 members at Network Rail to accept a deal that offers wage rises in return for reforms to "archaic" working practices.

Rail bosses will reiterate that recently table pay offers are "take it or leave deals", according to industry sources. Mr Lynch will be urged to reconsider the RMT's position.

A 48-hour walkout concluded in the early hours of Thursday with the next round of industrial action due to take place on Friday and Saturday. Strikes by the RMT are also planned for Dec 26, Dec 27, Jan 3, Jan 4, Jan 6 and Jan 7.

Industry sources say that negotiators are now wary of entering into a fresh round of talks after hopes were raised of a breakthrough on the weekend of Dec 2 and 3.

A senior industry source said: "There needs to be a cooling off period. There's no point in just chucking us back around the table again.

"These strikes will cost the railway hundreds of millions of pounds. We are talking about multiple hundreds of millions of pounds of lost revenue over these next four weeks, and will cost the economy into billions.

"And if the RMT somehow fantasies that would bring a better offer to the table, it doesn't. It makes it harder for us. We have to demonstrate that actually, that sort of action doesn't pay.

"We need to cool off before we can get back together and regroup. And moreover, [we] will want to be confident that we're negotiating with people who can negotiate."

The period of cooling off means there is little or no hope of the strikes being called off this side of the New Year, sources added. And as train timetables are scheduled one week in advance, even finding a breakthrough to avoid the action on Jan 6 and Jan 7 is unlikely at this juncture.

The cooling off period comes after Mr Lynch clashed with the media on Tuesday, notably accusing the BBC of "parroting" the right-wing press.

Andrew Haines told The Telegraph in the wake of the criticism that "heightened level of aggression" from Mr Lynch was a result of "feeling exposed" following a vote which revealed eroding support for the strikes.

He said: "The weekend before last, just before we tabled our offer, we had every indication from the negotiators that in response to our offer, the strikes would be suspended and there would be a proper referendum over several weeks. And a neutral position from RMT.

"And then suddenly we get whammed with a very narrow window of referendum. Which meant even if we've got a yes vote yesterday, we'd have had all the strike disruption. So it would have all the pain in any case, and it came with the emphatic rejection of the offer.

"In all my years of negotiating trade unions. Never before have I encountered a situation whereby the signals we got from the negotiating team turned out to be as inaccurate."