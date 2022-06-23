Train strike timetables: All the closed routes and partial services today

train rail strike timetables what lines affected closed routes partial services today uk 2022

Huge swathes of Britain are without any rail services this week with coordinated strikes bringing the country’s transport network shuddering to a halt after last-ditch talks failed to resolve a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The next strike day is planned for Saturday, June 25.

Major transport hubs in Cornwall, Wales, Dorset, Cheshire, Lancashire and Scotland will have no rail links.

Network Rail previously said the widespread industrial action would mean there are no services to Penzance, Bournemouth, Swansea, Holyhead, Chester and Blackpool, as well as no trains running North from Glasgow or Edinburgh in Scotland.

Lines are only be open between 7.30am and 6.30pm, meaning services start later and finish earlier than usual.

The last services from London to Scotland will leave in the early afternoon on Thursday and Saturday.

Passengers are urged to travel only if absolutely necessary as train services were cut from to just 4,500, less than a quarter of the normal 20,000 provided each day.

Speaking to LBC radio on Tuesday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps accused RMT leader Mick Lynch of wanting to transform himself into one of the "1970s union barons" after Mr Lynch told Sky News: "If the government doesn't change direction, I believe more strike action is inevitable. We as trade unions need to synchronise."

"If we need to have industrial action, we need to coordinate industrial action in every town and city," Mr Lynch said, arguing that the British worker needs a pay rise.

Which trains are operating on strike days?

East Midlands

East Midlands Railway will operate just one train per hour between Nottingham and Sheffield, as well as from both cities to London. There will also be an hourly train between Corby and London.

There will be one train per hour from Derby to Nottingham and Matlock, as well as between Leicester and Nottingham.

Northern Rail

Northern Rail will operate hourly services from Leeds to Sheffield, York, and Bradford Forster Square. There will also be services available from Ilkely and Skipton.

Story continues

TransPennine Express

TransPennine Express will run five trains between Manchester Airport and Preston on strike days and one an hour between Manchester and York.

The following stations will be completely closed with no TransPennine services calling there on strike days: Hull; Yarm; Scarborough; Seamer; Malton; Selby; Brough.

Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia has confirmed that all regional and branch line services in East Anglia will be cancelled on strike days and there will be only a heavily reduced service running on some lines into London Liverpool Street.

This will include one train an hour between Norwich and London, with the first and last trains from Norwich to London Liverpool Street at 8am and 4pm.

c2c

In Essex, c2c will operate a reduced service equating to less than a third of normal service levels - consisting of two trains per hour from Fenchurch Street to Shoeburyness via Laindon and to Pitsea via Rainham.

No trains will run via Ockendon or Chafford Hundred.

Southeastern

Only 35 out of 180 Southeastern stations will be open and no rail replacement buses will serve stations which are closed.

Southeastern will also not run any trains from Victoria or Charing Cross and there will be limited service on the Woolwich, Sidcup and Bexleyheath lines.

Chiltern Railway

There will be no Chiltern services north of Banbury, between Amersham and London on the Metropolitan line, or to Oxford, between Tuesday and Saturday.

Between London and Banbury, there will be one train per hour in each direction on these days.

South Western

South Western will run two trains per hour each way from Waterloo to Southampton and Basingstoke.

There will be four trains per hour each way from Waterloo to Woking and Windsor.

Great Western

Great Western Railway will not be running any services on all lines in Cornwall, as well as all branch lines in Devon.

There will be a very limited service into London Paddington - with hourly trains between London and Cardiff.

West Midlands

West Midlands Railway will run one train per hour between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton on strike days. There will be no trains running from Birmingham to Walsall, Hereford and Shrewsbury.

There will be just one train an hour between Birmingham New Street and Birmingham International every day from Tuesday to Saturday.

CrossCountry

CrossCountry will not run services from Birmingham New Street to Bristol Temple Meads, Cardiff Central, Peterborough, Cambridge or Stansted Airport across the three strike days, while a “very limited service” is to run between Bristol Parkway, Plymouth, Birmingham New Street, Newcastle and Edinburgh Waverley.

Avanti West Coast

On strike days, Avanti West Coast plans to run one train per hour from Euston to each of Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Preston, with a limited service onwards to Glasgow.

Trains will also not call at Stockport, Macclesfield, Stoke-on-Trent or Runcorn, and these stations will be closed.

Meanwhile, north Wales, Shrewsbury, Blackpool and Edinburgh will have no Avanti West Coast services on strike days.

Tube

National rail strikes on Saturday will also affect Elizabeth line and London Overground services, and some Tube services, on strike days and until mid-morning on the days after strikes.

There will be a reduced service on the London Overground and Elizabeth line on Saturday and passengers on the Overground are warned to complete journeys by 6pm.

Across the country, almost a third of local authorities (125 of 323) will have no stations that run any services during the strike day.

The Telegraph found that of the 2,118 stations not managed by Transport for London or ScotRail, some 1,426 will see no rail service during the day.

In a typical year, these stations would see an average of 1.6 million entries and exits every day. The busiest stations closed this week were Bromley South in south-east London (21,845), Moorfields in Liverpool (20,168), Earlsfield in south-west London (17,860), Chester (13,955), Twickenham in south-west London (13,657) and Southport in Merseyside (12,095).

Journeys will have to be completed by 6.30pm. An analysis across 14 major cities showed that at an average 381,726 passengers normally depart from 7pm onwards on weekdays – all journeys that will not be able to take place on strike days.

That means at least 1.1 million evening journeys will be cancelled. However, the actual number is likely to be a lot higher.

Misery to last all week

Disruption is expected to last the entire week, including on non-strike days because signallers and controllers will not work overnight on strike days. As a result, the network will offer only 12,000 to 14,000 services on non-strike days because of the strike’s knock-on effects.

Although the action was planned for Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday only, the misery for commuters is expected to last the entire week because signallers and controllers will not work overnight on strike days. As a result, the network will only offer 12,000 to 14,000 services on non-strike days due to the knock-on effects of the action.

The mayhem on rail routes will mean many commuters will be forced to find alternative routes to work, threatening to increase congestion on the country road network.

Steve Montgomery, who chairs industry body the Rail Delivery Group, said: "These strikes will affect the millions of people who use the train each day, including key workers, students with exams, those who cannot work from home, holidaymakers and those attending important business and leisure events.

"Working with Network Rail, our plan is to keep as many services running as possible, but significant disruption will be inevitable and some parts of the network will not have a service, so passengers should plan their journeys carefully and check their train times."

Some major railway routes will run just four trains a day this week as the largest strike in more than 30 years brings the transport network to a near-standstill.

Passengers hoping to travel from London to Glasgow saw a 77 per cent reduction in choice on Tuesday. On a typical day, they would have 17 train times to choose from, but this fell to just four. The last train will depart at 1.30pm.

Network Rail has published its amended timetable ahead of the widespread strike action. It confirmed last week that about half of all routes would have to close and that services would be cut by 80 per cent.

It said that mainlines will be prioritised for passenger services across the country. However, some major routes will have no trains running at all and others will see a drop of more than 90 per cent.

Analysis by The Telegraph showed that the number of trains from London to Birmingham was expected to fall from 82 a day to just eight on Tuesday, while London to Bournemouth was due to have no trains running at all. Passengers would normally have 38 trains to choose from if travelling between the two destinations.

Why rail staff are striking

NR has made a 2.5 per cent pay offer to the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA), which is balloting its members in NR for strikes, but discussions are continuing with the RMT.

Mr Haines said NR was looking to cut between 1,500 and 2,000 jobs, insisting it could be achieved through voluntary means, particularly given that a "significant" number of employees were over the age of 60.

NR wanted to introduce changes to working practices linked to technologies such as using drones to check tracks and infrastructure, which the company says would be safer than having workers on the tracks, as well as more cost effective.

"There is a history of resistance to change due to technology, but we cannot hold back the tide," said Mr Haines.

He cited a move by NR to introduce an app to communicate with staff across the country which he said took a year to seek union agreement.

The railways were facing a "fundamental financial deficit", with fewer passengers travelling as a result of the pandemic, especially on Fridays, although numbers have improved for weekend leisure travel, said NR.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.