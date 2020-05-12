Train services resume, COVID-19 crisis and more: A round-up of the top stories

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing. Follow live updates on COVID-19 here.

Students from Ladakh who were left stranded in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown, board a bus back home on May 11, 2020 in Jammu. (Photo by Nitin Kanotra/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

CMs tell Modi to let states decide on lockdown guidelines

While some suggested reopening economic activity in phases, others believed that it would be too dangerous at this stage in India's fight against the spread of COVID-19.

US says Chinese hacking vaccine research: Reports

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are planning to release a warning about the Chinese hacking as governments and private firms race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal and New York Times reported.

Oil prices rise as Saudi Arabia pledges further supply cut

The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait also committed to cut production further, promising to cut another 180,000 bpd altogether.

Railways resume services from today: Key details

Passenger trains will depart from New Delhi Railway Station and connect to Mumbai, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Howrah, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Jammu, Dibrugarh, Agartala, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Madgaon.

Dhoni looks ‘aged’ as he plays with daughter Ziva and dogs in this new video

The former Indian captain has been spending time with his family at his house in Ranchi during the lockdown as sporting competitions across the world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter wants Elon Musk in jail after he threatens to restart Tesla operations illegally

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said production was resuming at the automaker's sole US vehicle factory, in California, defying an order to stay closed and saying if anyone had to be arrested it should be him.

Trump abruptly ends press conference after spat with reporters

US President Donald Trump, who has never been shy about his dislike for the news media, has often locked horns with journalists during his coronavirus press briefings.