Train rams into car on tracks, killing driver in North Carolina, officials say

A person was killed when a train rammed into a car Saturday, Feb. 26, in North Carolina officials told news outlets.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. in Thomasville, Amtrak told McClatchy News in a statement. Thomasville is in Davidson County, about 100 miles west of Raleigh.

The driver of a Ford Focus was traveling south on Turner Street and turned right at a railroad crossing, officials said, according to WGHP. The car was then hit by an oncoming Amtrak train traveling between 65 and 70 mph.

Amtrak said the car was “obstructing the tracks.”

The driver of the Ford Focus, who has not yet been identified, was killed in the crash, officials told WFMY. Officials have not said if anyone else was in the car at the time, according to WXII.

Amtrak said 57 passengers were on the Piedmont train 78, which was headed from Charlotte to Raleigh, at the time of the crash. No one on board was hurt.

The company tweeted at 8:56 p.m. that a train was stopped outside High Point “due to a vehicle on the tracks.”

“After some delay, the train was able to continue on and transport passengers to their final destinations,” the company said in the statement.

McClatchy News reached out to the Thomasville Police Department for more information about the crash on Sunday, Feb. 27, but had not received a response as of 2:50 p.m.

Amtrak said it is cooperating with police to investigate the crash.

