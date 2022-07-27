Train strikes latest: Commuters brace for more rail chaos as people told 'don't travel'

Thousands of rail workers are striking over pay and conditions today, disrupting and grinding train services to a halt - Shutterstock

Rail commuters are bracing for fresh travel chaos today as thousands of workers walk out on strike, crippling services across the country.

Disputes in the bitter row over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions are worsening, with more strikes in the coming days, and a wave of industrial action planned next month on the railways and London Underground.

Only around one in five trains will run today, on around half the network, with some areas having no trains all day.

Picket lines were being mounted outside train stations as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators went on strike.

Passengers are being urged to only travel by train if they must, and if it is necessary, they should allow extra time and check when their last train will depart.

Trains are also expected to be disrupted tomorrow morning, with a later start to services as employees return to duties.

Union bosses blocked rail pay deal that could have averted strike

Rail union leaders were on the cusp of calling off Wednesday's strikes after being offered a sweetened pay deal late last week, The Telegraph can disclose.

The RMT said it had been “optimistic” of a breakthrough after Network Rail committed to a “4+4” deal offering a 4pc pay rise this year and next.

But the union was on Tuesday night accused of “marching rail chiefs up the hill and down again” after negotiators were overruled by RMT’s national executive.

Passengers queue to board a train at St Pancras Station in London - Shutterstock

Train strikes today: All the closed routes and timetable of partial services

Huge swathes of Britain are without any rail services today and tomorrow, with coordinated strikes bringing the country’s transport network shuddering to a halt.

Train strikes are set to cause commuter chaos today - Anadolu Agency

