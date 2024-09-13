How To Train Like A Paralympian: Judo champions Chris Skelley, Evan Molloy and Dan Powell on how to win medals

How To Train Like A Paralympian: Judo champions Chris Skelley, Evan Molloy and Dan Powell on how to win medals

In the lead-up to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, The Independent’s Kate Gill looked into what it takes to train like a Para GB athlete who goes on to secure medals for Great Britain.

IndependentTV’s How To Train Like A Paralympian is a series focused on the individual fundamentals athletes have to focus on within their strict training regimes.

British Judo athletes Chris Skelley, Evan Molloy and Dan Powell dissect how crucial discipline is for the martial art sport of judo.

Gold medallist Chris Skelley secured a bronze medal, while Dan Powell secured his first silver at a Paralympic Games.

Molloy, who made his Paralympic debut, secured an impressive seventh.

Watch more episodes of How To Train Like An Olympian and Paralympian on The Independent’s YouTube here.