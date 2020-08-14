Train evacuated after drives into landslide a day after Stonehaven tragedy

Passengers were evacuated from the train in Kent after it got stuck following a landslide. (Twitter/British Transport Police)

Emergency services had to evacuated 19 passengers from a train after it got stuck following a landslide.

The incident, which happened in Kent, came just 24 hours after three people were left dead when a train derailed in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire.

British Transport Police in Kent tweeted pictures of the train, saying 19 people had been safely evacuated from it after it got stuck.

Along with @Se_Railway @kentfirerescue @NetworkRailSE we have managed to evacuate 19 people from the train, who are being arranged a coach. This incident is likely to have an adverse effect on trains in the area for the next serveral hours. Please check before you travel! pic.twitter.com/cewW4FMSqI — BTP Kent (@BTPKent) August 13, 2020

The train was forced to stop between West Malling and Borough Green in Kent on Thursday evening.

Emergency services including police and Kent Fire and Rescue Service helped safely evacuate the people, thought Network Rail Kent and Sussex reportedly said that rescue attempts were hindered by localised flooding.

In a tweet, BTP Kent said: “First indications are that a landslide has occurred which has caused the train not to be able to travel any further.”

It later added: “Along with @Se_Railway @kentfirerescue @NetworkRailSE we have managed to evacuate 19 people from the train, who are being arranged a coach.

“This incident is likely to have an adverse effect on trains in the area for the next several hours. Please check before you travel!”

According to reports, Network Rail was warned about not keeping up with extreme weather events four weeks before the deadly train derailment near Stonehaven.

An annual health and safety report by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) last month noted a spike in landslips on Britain's railways, demonstrating the "vulnerability" of the network.

It also said there were six times more flooding events in 2019-20 than during the previous 12 months.

The ORR criticised Network Rail for "not keeping up with the frequency and severity of these events" in its plans to address climate change and extreme weather.